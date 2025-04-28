Greek Court Ruling Blocks New Fee on Short-Term Rental Companies

The court upheld an appeal by the Association of Short-Term Property Rental Companies (STAMA) against the imposition of a 600-euro professional fee per property managed by legal entities.

English Edition 28.04.2025, 20:42
Greek Court Ruling Blocks New Fee on Short-Term Rental Companies
Newsroom

A pivotal decision by the Council of State’s Second Chamber has opened the door to major changes in Greece’s short-term rental (Airbnb) market. The court upheld an appeal by the Association of Short-Term Property Rental Companies (STAMA) against the imposition of a 600-euro professional fee per property managed by legal entities.

The Council ruled that the Independent Authority for Public Revenue’s (AADE) circular mandating the fee was unlawful and unenforceable, as it had not been published in the Government Gazette but only online via the diavgeia.gov.gr platform.

However, the ruling is not yet final; the matter has been referred to the Council’s plenary session due to its importance.

Under tax reforms enacted on January 1, 2024, legal entities managing short-term rental properties were placed under the VAT regime and additional levies. Property owners with three or more units were required to establish legal entities to continue their operations on rental platforms and beyond.

The new framework stipulated that companies managing properties in different locations would pay a fee of 600 euros per property, treating each as a separate branch. If properties were housed within the same building, only one fee would apply.

The market reacted strongly, citing the excessive financial burden—particularly for companies managing multiple properties, which could face additional annual fees of 6,000 euros or more, on top of regular taxation.

STAMA filed its appeal after the AADE issued a clarifying circular in April 2024, aiming to detail the implementation of the new fees. The professional fee’s extension would have impacted approximately 50,000 properties nationwide, managed by STAMA members or private individuals.

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Microsoft: Το Azure οδηγεί προς τα πάνω τα έσοδα – Κατευνάζει ανησυχίες για την ΑΙ
World

Το Azure οδηγεί προς τα πάνω τα έσοδα της Microsoft - Κατευνάζει ανησυχίες για την ΑΙ
Meta: Ξεπέρασε τις προσδοκίες των αναλυτών
World

Ξεπέρασε τις προσδοκίες των αναλυτών με ισχυρά έσοδα η Meta
Ιρλανδία: Οι φόροι των πολυεθνικών αυξάνουν τα κρατικά έσοδα αλλά και την «εξάρτηση» απο τις ΗΠΑ
World

Οι φόροι των πολυεθνικών αυξάνουν τα κρατικά έσοδα στην Ιρλανδία
Jensen Huang: Η τριπλή πρόκληση για τον χρυσό αφεντικό της Nvidia
World

Το μεγάλο στοίχημα για το χρυσό αφεντικό της Nvidia
Wall Street: Τρίτος συνεχόμενος μήνας απωλειών για τον S&P 500
Wall Street

Τρίτος συνεχόμενος μήνας απωλειών για τον S&P 500 - Οριακά θετικά ο Dow
Piraeus Port Authority Posts 23% Increase in Profits in Q1 2025
Επικαιρότητα

Piraeus Port Authority Posts 23% Increase in Profits in Q1 2025

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX

OT Originals

Έρευνα ΕΚΤ: Οι ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές δηλώνουν έτοιμοι να γυρίσουν την πλάτη στα αμερικανικά προϊόντα
World

Οι καταναλωτές στην ΕΕ έτοιμοι να γυρίσουν την πλάτη στα αμερικανικά προϊόντα - Ερευνα ΕΚΤ

Η έρευνα της ΕΚΤ διαπίστωσε ότι οι απαντήσεις των καταναλωτών ήταν σε μεγάλο βαθμό ανεξάρτητες από τις τιμές

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
JP Morgan: Αναπτύσσουν συστήματα που δεν κατανοούν
World

JP Morgan: Αναπτύσσουν συστήματα που δεν κατανοούν

Η αμερικανική τράπεζα προειδοποιεί τις επιχειρήσεις που υιοθετούν βεβιασμένα λύσεις τεχνητής νοημοσύνης υπονομεύοντας την ασφάλεια των δικτύων

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Αερομεταφορές: Καμπανάκι για μείωση ζήτησης στα ταξίδια προς ΗΠΑ από τους ευρωπαίους τουρίστες
World

Οι ευρωπαίοι τουρίστες γυρίζουν την πλάτη στις ΗΠΑ - Καμπανάκι για μείωση ζήτησης στα ταξίδια

Οι Financial Times ανέφεραν αυτόν τον μήνα ότι ο συνολικός αριθμός ξένων επισκεπτών που ταξιδεύουν στις ΗΠΑ μειώθηκε κατά 12% τον Μάρτιο, σε ετήσια βάση.

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Coca-Cola VS Pepsi: Ποια μετοχή κερδίζει τη μάχη – Τι αλλάζει στην παγκόσμια αγορά
World

Coca-Cola VS Pepsi: Ποια μετοχή κερδίζει τη μάχη – Τι αλλάζει στην παγκόσμια αγορά

Το δίδυμο των ανταγωνιστικών εταιριών έχει κεντρίσει το ενδιαφέρον πολλών αναλυτών

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Eurostat: Σε κίνδυνο φτώχειας ή κοινωνικού αποκλεισμού 1 στους 4 Έλληνες το 2024 – Τρίτη σε όλη την ΕΕ
Economy

«Χάλκινο» Ελλάδας σε φτώχεια και κοινωνικό αποκλεισμό - Σε κίνδυνο το 27%

Σύμφωνα με τη Eurostat, το 2024 στην ΕΕ, 93,3 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι (21% του πληθυσμού) διέτρεχαν κίνδυνο φτώχειας ή κοινωνικού αποκλεισμού

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Μπραντ Σμιθ (Microsoft): Οι πέντε δεσμεύσεις για την Ευρώπη
Τεχνολογία

Οι πέντε δεσμεύσεις της Microsoft για την Ευρώπη - Τι είπε για τα data centers

«Η τεχνολογία είναι η γέφυρα ανάμεσα στις δύο πλευρές του Ατλαντικού», είπε ο αντιπρόεδρος της Microsoft, Μπραντ Σμιθ - Ανακοίνωσε επενδύσεις στα data centers στην Ευρώπη

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Τραμπ: Ξέρω περισσότερα για τα επιτόκια από τον Πάουελ
World

Τραμπ: Ξέρω περισσότερα για τα επιτόκια από τον Πάουελ

Ο Τζερόμ Πάουελ ξαναβρέθηκε στο στόχαστρο της κριτικής του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Φωκίων Καραβίας: Πάνω 50% η διανομή των κερδών στους μετόχους έως και το 2027
Τράπεζες

Καραβίας: Πάνω 50% η διανομή των κερδών στους μετόχους έως και το 2027

Από εφέτος μέχρι και το 2027 ο επιχειρησιακός σχεδιασμός της τράπεζας προβλέπει τη διανομή τουλάχιστον του 50% της κερδοφορίας του ομίλου

Αγης Μάρκου

Περισσότερα από English Edition

Workers Across Greece Strike on May Day 2025
English Edition

Workers Across Greece Strike on May Day 2025

Demonstrations are set to take place in over 70 cities, with central rallies planned for 10:30 a.m. at Syntagma Square in Athens and at the same time in Thessaloniki’s Venizelos Statue Square

EU Unveils VAT Reform to Ease Burden on Small Businesses
English Edition

EU Unveils VAT Reform to Ease Burden on Small Businesses

To help businesses prepare, Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has issued an informational bulletin outlining the upcoming changes.

Greek Airports Post 4.8% Rise in Int’l Arrivals: INSETE
English Edition

Greek Airports Post 4.8% Rise in Int’l Arrivals: INSETE

Athens International Airport handled 1.2 million international arrivals during the first quarter, an increase of 68,000 or 5.9%

Bank of Greece: Private Sector Deposits Rise by €2.4 Billion in March
English Edition

Bank of Greece: Private Sector Deposits Rise by €2.4 Billion in March

Households and private non-profit institutions saw their deposits shrink by 158 million euros in March

Greece to Request EU Defense Spending Exemption Under Revised Fiscal Rules
English Edition

Greece to Request EU Defense Spending Exemption Under Revised Fiscal Rules

Spending is projected to rise by approximately 500 million euros between 2025 and 2026, as part of a comprehensive multi-year defense program already outlined by the government

Greek Court Ruling Blocks New Fee on Short-Term Rental Companies
English Edition

Greek Court Ruling Blocks New Fee on Short-Term Rental Companies

The court upheld an appeal by the Association of Short-Term Property Rental Companies (STAMA) against the imposition of a 600-euro professional fee per property managed by legal entities.

Letter to Mitsotakis from 36 MEPs: measures demanded to stop Greek-owned vessels sailing in the Russian shadow fleet
English Edition

Letter to Mitsotakis from 36 MEPs: measures demanded to stop Greek-owned vessels sailing in the Russian shadow fleet

EMPs ask Mitsotakis to block new sales of Greek-owned ships, which are allowing the Kremlin to maintain its “shadow fleet”. They highlight the huge profits being made by some Greek shipowners following the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia

“In the next 10-20 years it may not be safe to eat fish” – Microplastics in Greek seas
English Edition

“In the next 10-20 years it may not be safe to eat fish” – Microplastics in Greek seas

The risk posed by microplastics—and more recently, nanoplastics—identified in both the Greek marine environment and in seafood intended for consumption is a growing concern for public health

Kelly Fanarioti

Latest News

Microsoft: Το Azure οδηγεί προς τα πάνω τα έσοδα – Κατευνάζει ανησυχίες για την ΑΙ
World

Το Azure οδηγεί προς τα πάνω τα έσοδα της Microsoft - Κατευνάζει ανησυχίες για την ΑΙ

Η Microsoft έχει επενδύσει δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια για την κατασκευή σχετικής υποδομής και την επέκταση των κέντρων δεδομένων της

Meta: Ξεπέρασε τις προσδοκίες των αναλυτών
World

Ξεπέρασε τις προσδοκίες των αναλυτών με ισχυρά έσοδα η Meta

Η Meta αναθεώρησε προς τα κάτω την πρόβλεψη για τα συνολικά έξοδα του έτους

Ιρλανδία: Οι φόροι των πολυεθνικών αυξάνουν τα κρατικά έσοδα αλλά και την «εξάρτηση» απο τις ΗΠΑ
World

Οι φόροι των πολυεθνικών αυξάνουν τα κρατικά έσοδα στην Ιρλανδία

Ο εταιρικός φόρος έφτασε πέρυσι στα 28 δισ. ευρώ και απο αυτά το 88% του συνόλου κατεβλήθη απο ξένες επιχειρήσεις

Jensen Huang: Η τριπλή πρόκληση για τον χρυσό αφεντικό της Nvidia
World

Το μεγάλο στοίχημα για το χρυσό αφεντικό της Nvidia

Ο Jensen Huang αντιμετωπίζει μεγάλες προκλήσεις από τη σύγκρουση ΗΠΑ και Κίνας στο εμπόριο

Γιώργος Κανελλόπουλος
Wall Street: Τρίτος συνεχόμενος μήνας απωλειών για τον S&P 500
Wall Street

Τρίτος συνεχόμενος μήνας απωλειών για τον S&P 500 - Οριακά θετικά ο Dow

Με μικτά πρόσημα έκλεισε η Wall Street σήμερα μετά και την ανακοίνωση για μείωση του αμερικανικού ΑΕΠ

Piraeus Port Authority Posts 23% Increase in Profits in Q1 2025
Επικαιρότητα

Piraeus Port Authority Posts 23% Increase in Profits in Q1 2025

Key elements of this quarter’s performance include a notable improvement in revenue, effective cost management, and a significant boost in profitability indicators

Αυτή την Κυριακή με το ΒΗΜΑ: «Η Ευρώπη σε πόλεμο» Τόμος Α’, Ελληνική Κουζίνα & ΒΗΜΑgazino
Επικαιρότητα

Αυτή την Κυριακή με το ΒΗΜΑ: «Η Ευρώπη σε πόλεμο» Τόμος Α’, Ελληνική Κουζίνα & ΒΗΜΑgazino

Συναρπαστικές προσφορές κυκλοφορούν αυτή την Κυριακή 4 Μαϊου με το ΒΗΜΑ

Generali: Ολιγάρχες εναντίον της ελίτ του Μιλάνου στην μάχη για την κορυφαία ιταλική ασφαλιστική
World

Ολιγάρχες εναντίον της ελίτ του Μιλάνου στην μάχη για την Generali

Μια μάχη για την Generali που αφορά και τον έλεγχο ενός τεράστιου μέρους του χρέους της Ιταλίας δοκιμάζει την επιρροή της Ρώμης και θα μπορούσε να αναδιαμορφώσει το ιταλικό χρηματοπιστωτικό σύστημα

Πανεπιστήμια στις ΗΠΑ: Λουκέτο στο ιστορικό Limestone – Απέτυχε να συγκεντρώσει 6 εκατ. δολ.
World

«Βροχή» τα λουκέτα σε ιστορικά πανεπιστήμια των ΗΠΑ - Χάνουν φοιτητές και δωρητές

Εντείνονται οι πιέσεις σε μικρά ιδιωτικά κολέγια και πανεπιστήμια στις ΗΠΑ - Το Limestone κλείνει μετά από 179 χρόνια λειτουργίας

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Παράταση προθεσμίας για τις δόσεις ρύθμισης και τρεχουσών ασφαλιστικών εισφορών
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Παράταση από e-ΕΦΚΑ για δόσεις ρύθμισης και ασφαλιστικές εισφορές

Η παράταση κρίθηκε σκόπιμη λόγω δυσλειτουργιών στην πραγματοποίηση αυτών των συναλλαγών μέσω του δικτύου των τραπεζών

Economist: Οι ΗΠΑ μπορεί να απέχουν μόλις λίγες εβδομάδες από ένα ισχυρό οικονομικό σοκ
World

Economist: Οι ΗΠΑ μπορεί να απέχουν μόλις λίγες εβδομάδες από ένα ισχυρό οικονομικό σοκ

Ο κίνδυνος ενός σοκ που βλέπει ο Economist λόγω της διαταραχής των εμπορικών ροών από τους δασμούς

Έρευνα ΕΚΤ: Οι ευρωπαίοι καταναλωτές δηλώνουν έτοιμοι να γυρίσουν την πλάτη στα αμερικανικά προϊόντα
World

Οι καταναλωτές στην ΕΕ έτοιμοι να γυρίσουν την πλάτη στα αμερικανικά προϊόντα - Ερευνα ΕΚΤ

Η έρευνα της ΕΚΤ διαπίστωσε ότι οι απαντήσεις των καταναλωτών ήταν σε μεγάλο βαθμό ανεξάρτητες από τις τιμές

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Εξάρχου: Χτίζουμε το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο χαρτοφυλάκιο ΣΔΙΤ και παραχωρήσεων στην Ελλάδα
Business

Εξάρχου: Χτίζουμε το 2ο μεγαλύτερο χαρτοφυλάκιο παραχωρήσεων

Η εξαγορά της ΑΚΤΩΡ Παραχωρήσεις επιταχύνει την επίτευξη του στρατηγικού στόχου για EBITDA ύψους 40 εκατομμυρίων ευρώ από έργα ΣΔΙΤ και Παραχώρησης, σημειώνει ο κ. Εξάρχου

Workers Across Greece Strike on May Day 2025
English Edition

Workers Across Greece Strike on May Day 2025

Demonstrations are set to take place in over 70 cities, with central rallies planned for 10:30 a.m. at Syntagma Square in Athens and at the same time in Thessaloniki’s Venizelos Statue Square

Gazprom: Eπιστρέφει στα κέρδη με 14,8 δισ. δολ. για το 2024
World

Κέρδη 14,8 δισ. δολ. για τη Gazprom το 2024

Η Gazprom ανακάμπτει μετά απο από τις ζημιές του 2023, ύψους σχεδόν 7 δισ. δολαρίων

JOBmatch 2.0: Νέα εφαρμογή για ταχύτερη διασύνδεση επιχειρήσεων – εργαζομένων σε τουρισμό και εστίαση
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

JOBmatch 2.0 για ταχύτερη διασύνδεση επιχειρήσεων - εργαζομένων σε τουρισμό και εστίαση

Η εφαρμογή JOBmatch 2.0 by DYPA συνδέει άμεσα τις επιχειρήσεις τουρισμού και εστίασης με όσους ψάχνουν δουλειά σε αντίστοιχες ειδικότητες

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο