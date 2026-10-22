How Will Salaries and Wages Change in Greece in 2027?

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Workers in Greece’s public and private sectors are expected to see pay increases in 2027 under a package of government measures that includes a higher minimum wage, reduced social security contributions and additional payments for public employees.

The minimum monthly wage is expected to rise by €40 to €960 gross in April 2027, followed by another €40 increase in January 2028 that would bring it to €1,000.

The first increase is estimated to translate into approximately €38 more in monthly take-home pay, although the actual benefit will vary depending on workers’ existing salaries, years of service and tax obligations.

The measures are outlined in draft legislation following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

Minimum Wage and Seniority-Based Pay Increases

Workers who complete a recognized three-year period of service may qualify for an additional seniority-based increase on top of the minimum wage adjustment. The amount workers receive will depend on their existing salaries, recognized years of service and tax obligations.

The higher minimum wage will also affect payments linked to it, including unemployment benefits, special maternity protection payments and certain overtime rates.