Greek Tourism Revenue Rises 9.4% in First Eight Months: BoG

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Greece’s travel receipts rose 9.4% to 18.2 billion euros in January–August 2026 from a year earlier, Bank of Greece data showed, an increase of about 1.56 billion euros.

August receipts reached 4.87 billion euros, up 6.5% from 4.57 billion euros in the same month of 2025. Arrivals of non-resident travellers grew faster than revenue, rising 10% to about 28.5 million in the eight-month period. In August, arrivals jumped 13.4%, more than double the pace of the increase in receipts.

Spending by Greek residents on travel abroad also rose, reaching 2.78 billion euros in the eight months, from 2.30 billion euros a year earlier.

The travel balance surplus nonetheless widened to 15.42 billion euros from 14.34 billion euros.

The stronger travel balance supported the overall services surplus but did not prevent the current account deficit from widening to 8.9 billion euros, mainly due to a deterioration in the secondary income balance.

Source: tovima.com