Deadline for Greek Asset Declarations Set for Nov. 3

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About 300,000 people in Greece are required to submit their 2026 asset declarations, known as “pothen esches,” by Nov. 3.

Declarations are filed electronically through the pothen.gr platform using personal Taxisnet credentials. Filers must carefully check pre-filled information, add any details not retrieved automatically and correct inaccuracies or omissions before finalising their submissions.

The obligation applies to specific categories of people holding positions in the public, political, judicial and private sectors. These include politicians, elected officials, certain categories of public servants and senior officials, as well as professionals covered by the relevant provisions.

Who must file is determined by each person’s specific role and by the provisions of Law 5026/2023.

The process comprises an asset declaration and, where required, a declaration of financial interests. Filings cover assets held in the previous year, with specific obligations also applying to spouses or civil partners and to minor children.

Source: tovima.com