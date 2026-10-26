Investopia Mediterranean – Athens Strengthens Greece – UAE Investment Partnership

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Investopia Mediterranean convened around 500 government officials, business leaders, investors and financial-sector representatives from Greece and the UAE in Athens to explore investment opportunities and partnerships across the Mediterranean.

Held at Conrad Athens The Ilisian, the gathering focused on attracting investment, supporting business expansion and connecting companies with capital, expertise and access to new markets.

Participants included UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi and Co-chair of Investopia and senior Greek government representatives: Vice President of the Government of the Hellenic Republic Kostis Hatzidakis; Minister of Economy and Finance and President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis; Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou; Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni; and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theoharis.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Co-chair of Investopia, said: “The partnership between the UAE and Greece is built on strong relations and mutual trust, providing a foundation to expand investment cooperation in sectors that are priorities for both countries. We look forward to connecting capital with projects and expertise, enabling companies in both countries to grow and enter new markets, and developing partnerships that strengthen energy security, technological transformation and economic competitiveness.”

He added: “Bringing government leaders, investors and businesses together in Athens provides an opportunity to identify actionable areas of cooperation and extend them across the Mediterranean and connected markets.”

Vice President of the Government of the Hellenic Republic Kostis Hatzidakis highlighted the very significant investments made by the UAE in Greece in recent years and identified energy, trade and artificial intelligence as priority areas for further developing cooperation between the two countries. He said: “Greek talent and experience, combined with the UAE’s investment capacity and technological ambitions, can form a powerful alliance. We are two countries with different strengths, but with a shared ambition to look beyond our borders and invest in the future. I am confident that in the near future our economic cooperation will be strengthened further, to the benefit of both countries.”

Greek Minister of Economy and Finance and President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis said: “Under the premiership of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the bilateral relationship has flourished. In 2024, the UAE was our most important trading partner. We have seen investments in energy, healthcare, technology and tourism, and we want to see more such investments coming. There is, I would say, a natural partnership here. We can be your gateway to the European single market. You can be our gateway not only to the Middle East, but to a wider group of highly important and strategic economies. And there is a natural environment for synergies.”

Energy sessions brought together representatives from TERNA ENERGY, ADNOC, Copelouzos Group, DESFA and First Abu Dhabi Bank to discuss infrastructure investment, energy security and the transition to lower-carbon energy. Tourism and aviation discussions explored travel confidence and connectivity, while Eurobank, Bank of America, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Enterprise Greece examined financing for projects and business growth.

Three roundtables addressed artificial intelligence, fintech and digital assets, and private markets, including opportunities for cooperation between investors, fund managers and entrepreneurs from Greece and the UAE. The wider programme included a business forum and bilateral meetings to help participants identify partners and pursue commercial opportunities.

The gathering comes as business links between the two countries continue to expand, with the UAE announcing plans to invest an additional €15 billion in Greece. The number of Greek companies operating in the UAE reached 1,483 by September 2026, up 19.2% year-on-year, reflecting growing engagement with the UAE market.

Strategic partners of this year’s edition were the Hellenic Growth Fund (HGF), Enterprise Greece, Eurobank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Bank of America, with additional support from contributing partners DESFA, Athens International Airport, Copelouzos Group, HELLENiQ ENERGY, AEGEAN, Deloitte, EYDAP, ELPEN, the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI), Endeavor and the Hellenic Business Council in the UAE.

HGF CEO Yannis Papachristou said: “The hosting of Investopia in Athens for the first time marks an important step towards further strengthening the strategic cooperation between Greece and the United Arab Emirates. In this context, as the Hellenic Growth Fund evolves into an active investor, it seeks to act as a catalyst for the development of new partnerships. Through collaborations with international investment organisations, we aim to attract additional capital, leverage international investment expertise and create long-term value for the Greek economy and society.”

For his part, Enterprise Greece CEO Marinos Giannopoulos said: “Enterprise Greece participated as a Strategic Partner in Investopia Mediterranean Athens, supporting an important platform for international investment cooperation. The challenge today is not only to attract investment interest, but to turn it into real investment. This requires trust, mature investment plans and strong partnerships. Greece offers significant opportunities in strategic sectors, and Enterprise Greece is working systematically to connect international investment interest with their delivery.”

In his statement, Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias said: “The challenges of the current juncture do not alter the strategic priorities for the region, as key to future trade and business corridors between Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Greece and Cyprus, building on their respective privileged geographic position and their unique business and investment offering, can be the prime gateway for economic and commercial cooperation within this framework. Eurobank, the only Greek and Cypriot bank with a distinct regional footprint is leveraging a physical presence in both the UAE and India in order to promote and facilitate investment activity and to establish itself as the partner of choice for businesses looking to explore the wealth of opportunities created by the long-term prospects of enhanced regional cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Linos Lekkas, Group Head of Investment Banking and Markets at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), said: “At FAB, we are committed to connecting businesses, investors and markets across the UAE and key international corridors, facilitating the flow of capital and investment that drives sustainable economic growth. As the UAE strengthens its position as a global investment hub, platforms such as Investopia Mediterranean play an important role in fostering deeper economic ties and new opportunities for collaboration. Greece and the UAE have complementary strengths that create significant potential for trade and investment. Through our international banking network and our role as Strategic Partner, FAB is helping unlock growth across these markets by connecting investors and businesses with the financing, expertise and market access they need to scale and succeed internationally.”

Finally, Leandros Katsouris, Head of Greece & Cyprus Investment Banking at Bank of America, said: “Bank of America was proud to support Investopia Mediterranean in Athens. The event underscored the growing depth of economic ties between the two markets and created a valuable forum for dialogue on cross-border investment and sectors shaping the region’s future. As a global institution with deep capabilities across Europe and the Middle East, we are committed to connecting clients, capital and opportunities across these markets, while supporting Greece’s continued growth as an international hub for investment.”

Building on the first Investopia Mediterranean edition in Cyprus in 2025, the Athens gathering forms part of Investopia’s international platform connecting governments, businesses and investors. Follow-up will focus on developing the relationships and opportunities discussed into practical partnerships. Investopia will host its fifth flagship edition in Abu Dhabi on 30-31 March 2027.