 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(0) {
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(0) {
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  NULL
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  NULL
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  NULL
}

Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest

A Greek court has ordered the pretrial detention of Pizza Fan owner Konstantinos Antaras in a major tax evasion case. Six other defendants were released under restrictions, while the company’s employees face uncertainty after seven Thessaloniki stores closed

English Edition 28.10.2026, 13:44
Σχολιάστε
Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Konstantinos Antaras, owner of Greek pizza chain Pizza Fan, has been ordered held in pretrial detention following questioning in an investigation into alleged large-scale tax evasion.

His second-in-command, described by authorities as a deputy leader of the group under investigation, was placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Six other people arrested in the case were released subject to restrictions and financial guarantees of up to €6,000 each.

Questioning of the remaining five defendants was expected to continue into the early hours of Wednesday.

Pizza Fan owner denies charges

Antaras spent approximately two hours answering questions before an investigating magistrate. According to reports, he denied the allegations and said he was prepared to immediately settle any debts ultimately assessed as payable to the state, even before the case reached a final judgment.

The investigation concerns the concealment of €25 million. Antaras argued that the case involved violations of tax law rather than a criminal organization.

“It is unfair to characterize a group of people who have built a successful business as a criminal organization,” he said in his statement to the magistrate. He pointed to the company’s workforce of more than 2,500 people, annual payroll costs of €36 million, and payments of €15 million in value-added tax (VAT) and other taxes, as well as tens of millions of euros paid to suppliers.

Antaras also acknowledged that he knew some store owners were illegally using a practice known as kerasma, or treating customers, but argued that the company’s centralized ordering system allowed it to monitor store revenues.

“I knew there was illegal use of the ‘treat’ practice by store owners,” he said. He added that the company’s share of revenue depended on the amounts each store declared.

Deputy says he opposed the practice

The deputy leader gave a different account of his position on the kerasma practice, saying he was aware of the process but had opposed it and had made his objections known.

The two defendants’ statements indicate different approaches to the practice at the center of the investigation.

Store closures leave employees worried

The case has also raised concerns among Pizza Fan employees, particularly in Thessaloniki, where seven outlets have closed. More than 150 workers have been left uncertain about their jobs, prompting dozens of employees to hold a protest outside the Ministry of Macedonia and Thrace.

Deputy Labor Minister Kostas Karagounis told ERTnews that Pizza Fan’s employment contracts remained in force and had not been terminated. He also said there was no order to shut down the business.

The company remains responsible for paying employees’ wages, social insurance contributions and other obligations, Karagounis said, adding that payroll was due to be paid at the end of the month.

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Ηλεκτρονικές πληρωμές: Ποιοι κερδίζουν, ποιοι απειλούνται με πέναλτι 22%
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Ηλεκτρονικές πληρωμές: Ποιοι κερδίζουν, ποιοι απειλούνται με πέναλτι 22%
Ισπανία: Τουλάχιστον 30 νεκροί από σύγκρουση τρένων υψηλής ταχύτητας
Κόσμος

Τουλάχιστον 30 νεκροί στην Ισπανία από σύγκρουση τρένων υψηλής ταχύτητας
Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest
English Edition

Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest
Παπασταύρου: Αναχωρεί για το Συμβούλιο Υπουργών Ενέργειας – Η ατζέντα
Ενέργεια

Αναχωρεί για το Συμβούλιο Υπουργών Ενέργειας ο Παπασταύρου - Η ατζέντα
Ισραήλ: Πωλήσεις ισραηλινών ομολόγων και πτώση του σέκελ μετά το αμφίρροπο εκλογικό αποτέλεσμα
World

Πωλήσεις ισραηλινών ομολόγων και πτώση του σέκελ μετά τις εκλογές
Pizza Fan: Αγωνία για τους 2.500 εργαζομένους – Τι λέει ο συνήγορος του ιδιοκτήτη για το μέλλον της εταιρείας
Κοινωνία

Pizza Fan: Αγωνία για τους 2.500 εργαζομένους – Τι λέει ο συνήγορος του ιδιοκτήτη

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Smartphones: Πτώση ρεκόρ 22% καθώς η κρίση μνήμης «αποσταθεροποιεί» την αγορά
Τεχνολογία

Η κρίση μνήμης «παγώνει» την αγορά smartphones

Samsung και Apple κερδίζουν έδαφος σε μια αγορά smartphones που χάνει το 22% του όγκου της - Η IDC εκτιμά ότι το κόστος μνήμης έχει αυξηθεί κατά 350% σε ετήσια βάση

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Πάνω από 700 κωδικοί στην πρωτοβουλία μείωσης τιμών από 2 Νοεμβρίου
Economy

Μειώσεις τιμών με το βλέμμα στο καλάθι των Χριστουγέννων

Περισσότερες από 60 εταιρείες συμμετέχουν έως τώρα στη νέα πρωτοβουλία, με στόχο οι κωδικοί στα σούπερ μάρκετ να ξεπεράσουν τους 1.000

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Carrefour: Στα 40 καταστήματα το δίκτυο – Τον Ιανουάριο το τριετές πλάνο της AVE
Business

Ο σχεδιασμός 3ετίας της AVE και η νέα συνταγή για Carrefour

Με franchise αντικαταστάθηκαν τα 14 εταιρικά καταστήματα που παραχωρήθηκαν – Ο σχεδιασμός για Retail & More, Yalco και Pharma PLUS

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Η ελληνική οικονομία στην Κατοχή: Από την παραγωγική κατάρρευση στον υπερπληθωρισμό
World

Η ελληνική οικονομία στην Κατοχή

Η περίοδος που η Ελλάδα έζησε ατην Κατοχή από τις δυνάμεις του Άξονα υπήρξε καταστροφική για την ελληνική οικονομία και το νόμισμά της

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Οι Αμερικανοί ψηφοφόροι και ο βάλτος που ξεχειλίζει επί Τραμπ
Partners

Οι Αμερικανοί ψηφοφόροι και ο βάλτος που ξεχειλίζει επί Τραμπ

Η κρίση του κόστους ζωής και η διαφθορά αντιμετωπίζονται πλέον στις ΗΠΑ ως οι δύο όψεις του ίδιου νομίσματος

Edward Luce
Starlink: Πώς ο Ίλον Μασκ μπορεί να παραλύσει το ουκρανικό μέτωπο
World

Πώς ο Μασκ μπορεί να παραλύσει το ουκρανικό μέτωπο

Η πρόσφατη απώλεια επικοινωνίας επιθετικών ουκρανικών drones με τους χειριστές τους, ανέδειξαν την «ομηρία» ενός ολόκληρου τακτικού στρατού, από τον Ίλον Μασκ

Γρηγόρης Τραγγανίδας
Τράπεζες: Οι κρίσιμες ερωτήσεις των αναλυτών για κέρδη, δάνεια και μερίσματα
Τράπεζες

Τράπεζες: Η ώρα των απαντήσεων για δάνεια, κέρδη και μερίσματα

Οι CEOs των συστημικών τραπεζών θα έχουν μία πρώτης τάξης ευκαιρία να δώσουν απαντήσεις σε κρίσιμα ερωτήματα

Αγης Μάρκου
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Θα πρέπει οι αγρότες να την υιοθετήσουν;
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Oι αγρότες θα υιοθετήσουν την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη;

H ισχυρή νέα τεχνολογία θα διευρύνει το χάσμα μεταξύ όσων έχουν πρόσβαση σε αυτήν και όσων δεν έχουν

Αλέξανδρος Σιουτζούκης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest
English Edition

Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest

A Greek court has ordered the pretrial detention of Pizza Fan owner Konstantinos Antaras in a major tax evasion case. Six other defendants were released under restrictions, while the company’s employees face uncertainty after seven Thessaloniki stores closed

Greece Orders Seven New Coast Guard Patrol Vessels
English Edition

Greece Orders Seven New Coast Guard Patrol Vessels

The €23.8 million contract will add seven high-speed vessels built entirely in Greece to bolster maritime border surveillance, policing and search-and-rescue operations

Greece’s Market Pass Could Reach €1,000 Before Christmas
English Edition

Greece’s Market Pass Could Reach €1,000 Before Christmas

The new food assistance program is expected to provide eligible households with vouchers averaging €60 per month, with the first payment potentially reaching €1,000 because of retroactive payments. The €400 million program will allow recipients to choose where to buy groceries

Greece Faces Higher Electricity Bills as Gas Prices Surge
English Edition

Greece Faces Higher Electricity Bills as Gas Prices Surge

European natural gas prices have reached their highest level in nearly four years, driving up Greece's wholesale electricity costs ahead of November's household tariff announcements

Seafarers Strike to Keep Ships at Dock on October 30
English Edition

Seafarers Strike to Keep Ships at Dock on October 30

The main demands of seafarers include a 12% pay increase under collective bargaining agreements

French Survey Vessel Arrives in Crete for Greece-Cyprus Cable
English Edition

French Survey Vessel Arrives in Crete for Greece-Cyprus Cable

The Abeille Marengo is preparing to survey the seabed in the eastern Mediterranean for the €1.9 billion Great Sea Interconnector, with work expected to begin southeast of Karpathos as maritime disputes with Turkey remain unresolved

Greek Households Draw Down Savings as Expenses Outpace Income
English Edition

Greek Households Draw Down Savings as Expenses Outpace Income

Household expenditure grew faster than disposable income in 2025, pushing the savings rate further into negative territory. Eurostat figures also show Greece recorded one of the EU's steepest declines in household income in early 2026

Latest News
Ηλεκτρονικές πληρωμές: Ποιοι κερδίζουν, ποιοι απειλούνται με πέναλτι 22%
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Ηλεκτρονικές πληρωμές: Ποιοι κερδίζουν, ποιοι απειλούνται με πέναλτι 22%

Ποιοι επαγγελματίες περιλαμβάνονται στη λίστα για ηλεκτρονικές αποδείξεις

Ισπανία: Τουλάχιστον 30 νεκροί από σύγκρουση τρένων υψηλής ταχύτητας
Κόσμος

Τουλάχιστον 30 νεκροί στην Ισπανία από σύγκρουση τρένων υψηλής ταχύτητας

Τραγωδία στην Ισπανία – Τρένο συγκρούστηκε με άλλο στο Τολέδο, ενώ τουλάχιστον δύο βαγόνια εκτροχιάστηκαν – Πάνω από 500 επιβάτες βρίσκονταν στα τρένα που ενεπλάκησαν στη σύγκρουση

Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest
English Edition

Pizza Fan Owner Jailed as Deputy Faces House Arrest

A Greek court has ordered the pretrial detention of Pizza Fan owner Konstantinos Antaras in a major tax evasion case. Six other defendants were released under restrictions, while the company’s employees face uncertainty after seven Thessaloniki stores closed

Παπασταύρου: Αναχωρεί για το Συμβούλιο Υπουργών Ενέργειας – Η ατζέντα
Ενέργεια

Αναχωρεί για το Συμβούλιο Υπουργών Ενέργειας ο Παπασταύρου - Η ατζέντα

Μεταξύ των θεμάτων της συνεδρίασης στην οποία θα συμμετάσχει ο κ. Παπασταύρου περιλαμβάνεται και το θέμα των μέτρων για προσιτή ηλεκτρική ενέργεια

Ισραήλ: Πωλήσεις ισραηλινών ομολόγων και πτώση του σέκελ μετά το αμφίρροπο εκλογικό αποτέλεσμα
World

Πωλήσεις ισραηλινών ομολόγων και πτώση του σέκελ μετά τις εκλογές

Ο χρηματιστηριακός δείκτης Tel Aviv 35 στο Ισραήλ σημείωνε απώλειες 2,7%

Pizza Fan: Αγωνία για τους 2.500 εργαζομένους – Τι λέει ο συνήγορος του ιδιοκτήτη για το μέλλον της εταιρείας
Κοινωνία

Pizza Fan: Αγωνία για τους 2.500 εργαζομένους – Τι λέει ο συνήγορος του ιδιοκτήτη

Τι είπε ο δικηγόρος του προφυλακισμένου Κωνσταντίνου Αντάρα, ιδιοκτήτη της Pizza Fan, για τον λογαριασμό μισθοδοσίας και τα εμπόδια στην πληρωμή των εργαζομένων

Αυτοκινητοβιομηχανίες: Mercedes και Stellantis δυσκολεύονται να ανακάμψουν, παρά τις περικοπές δαπανών και τα νέα μοντέλα.
World

Δεν μπορεί να ανακάμψει η ευρωπαϊκή αυτοκινητοβιομηχανία

Πέρα από τις μεγάλες ευρωπαϊκές αυτοκινητοβιομηχανίες, και η Aston Martin περιορίζει τις λειτουργικές ζημίες, ωστόσο το καθαρό χρέος αυξάνεται κατά 14% από το τέλος του 2025

Unilever: Αναθεωρεί ανοδικά τον ετήσιο όγκο πωλήσεων – Σχέδια για ανατιμήσεις – Το ταμείο του γ’ 3μήνου
World
Upd: 12:57

Αναθεωρεί ανοδικά τις πωλήσεις - «Μαγειρεύει» ανατιμήσεις

Η Unilever ανακοίνωσε ότι αναμένει υποκείμενη αύξηση πωλήσεων περίπου 5% στο δεύτερο μισό του 2026 - Ανοδικά θα κινηθεί η τιμολόγηση το 2027

Τραμπ: Aστειεύεται ότι 5.000 δολάρια αγοράζουν«ένα χάμπουργκερ και ίσως ένα γλυκάκι» στο Μαρ-α-Λάγκο
World

Προκλητικός Τραμπ - Χλευάζει τους Αμερικανούς για το επίδομα των 5.000 δολ.

Καθώς το κόστος ζωής πλανάται πάνω από τις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές ο Τραμπ φαίνεται να χλευάζει τους Αμερικανούς στους οποίους υποσχέθηκε επίδομα 5.000 δολαρίων

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Γερμανία: Οριακή υποχώρηση του καταναλωτικού κλίματος – Ανησυχία για τον πληθωρισμό
World

Οριακή υποχώρηση του καταναλωτικού κλίματος στη Γερμανία

Οι πολίτες στη Γερμανία παραμένουν επιφυλακτικοί όσον αφορά το πορτοφόλι τους

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Greece’s €600 Million Urban Planning Overhaul Faces Final Hurdle
English Edition

Greece’s €600 Million Urban Planning Overhaul Faces Final Hurdle

Urban planning studies covering hundreds of municipal areas have advanced under an EU-funded program, but none of the resulting plans has received final approval. The next challenge is turning them into legally binding rules governing land use and development

Machi Tratsa
Ιράν: Εξετάζει νέο προσχέδιο συμφωνίας για τερματισμό του πολέμου
Κόσμος

Ιράν: Εξετάζει νέο προσχέδιο συμφωνίας για τερματισμό του πολέμου

Το νέο σχέδιο που παρουσίασε το Κατάρ ορίζει χρονικό πλαίσιο επτά ημερών για την αντιμετώπιση των ανησυχιών τόσο του Ιράν όσο και των ΗΠΑ

Καύσιμα: Πτωτικά η αμόλυβδη, σταθερά ψηλά το πετρέλειο θέρμανσης – Νέα παράταση για τις επιδοτήσεις
Economy

Πτωτικά η αμόλυβδη, σταθερά ψηλά το θέρμανσης - Προς νέα παράταση των επιδοτήσεων

Μεταξύ 15 και 26 Οκτωβρίου οι μέσες τιμές της αμόλυβδης 95 και 100 οκτανίων κατέγραψαν πτώση - Ποιο είναι το ισχύον πλαίσιο επιδοτήσεων στα καύσιμα

Ελληνικός τουρισμός: Οι μύθοι που καταρρίπτονται και οι αδυναμίες που παραμένουν
Τουρισμός

Οι μύθοι καταρρίπτονται, αλλά οι αδυναμίες παραμένουν

Τι αποκαλύπτει η μελέτη του ΙΝΣΕΤΕ για τις αντιφάσεις του ελληνικού τουριστικού μοντέλου

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Οριακά πτωτικά στο άνοιγμα
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Οριακά πτωτικά άνοιξαν τα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Οι επενδυτές αξιολογούν τα αποτελέσματα των μεγάλων ευρωπαϊκών τραπεζών,

Απέναντι στον φασισμό – και τότε και τώρα και πάντα
Opinion

Απέναντι στον φασισμό – και τότε και τώρα και πάντα

Η 28η Οκτωβρίου, ημέρα που ξεκίνησε το έπος του ’40, και ο αντιφασιστικός αγώνας που ακολούθησε, αποδεικνύουν ότι όταν χρειαστεί, οι λαοί είναι αυτοί που κάνουν τη διαφορά

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies