Athens Hotel Occupancy 92% in Sept., Highest in European cities

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Average hotel occupancy in Athens and the wider Attica region rose above 92% in September, traditionally one of the area’s busiest months. That was the highest rate among 11 European cities, according to figures from the Hotel Association of Athens-Attica and Argosaronic.

Strong demand also lifted hotel performance compared with September 2025. Average daily rate (ADR) rose 12.8%, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 15%, the strongest monthly result of the year.

Over the first nine months of 2026, average occupancy was essentially flat, down 0.4% from the same period a year earlier. ADR and RevPAR rose 7.3% and 6.9% respectively.

In September, Athens was one of five cities, along with Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Istanbul, to post double-digit increases in both ADR and RevPAR from a year earlier. Amsterdam and Vienna saw both measures fall.

For the January–September period, Athens recorded the largest increases in both ADR and RevPAR of all the cities in the sample.

Source: tovima.com