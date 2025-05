Ασιατικά χρηματιστήρια: Μικρές μεταβολές και μικτά πρόσημα

Greek Public Debt to Be on Track by 2029, FinMin Says

The minister met with the director general of PDMA, Dimitris Tsakonas, praising his team’s efforts. Referring to the de-escalation of the country’s huge debt, Pierrarakis noted, “This is a great achievement, and many congratulations are due to the PDMA, its staff, and its General Director, Mr. Tsakonas.”