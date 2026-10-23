 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
    [1]=>
    string(22) "Technology & Computing"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(7) "Economy"
    [1]=>
    string(23) "Artificial Intelligence"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "positive"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(22) "Technology & Computing"
}

Greece Seeks More UAE Investment as Gateway to Europe

Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis says closer ties with the United Arab Emirates could expand investment in energy, technology and logistics, while both countries explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, health care and defense. The two countries have announced €12.75 billion in deals, with Abu Dhabi planning a further €15 billion investment in Greece

Economy 23.10.2026, 21:45
Σχολιάστε
Greece Seeks More UAE Investment as Gateway to Europe
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece is seeking to attract more investment from the United Arab Emirates as the two countries deepen economic ties and explore opportunities across strategic sectors, including energy, technology, logistics and infrastructure.

On Thursday, Greece and the UAE announced 18 memoranda of understanding, agreements and commercial partnerships valued at €12.75 billion ($14.30 billion). Abu Dhabi also announced plans to invest an additional €15 billion in Greece, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office and reported in Reuters.

The announcements were made at the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens, attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The crown prince also held talks with Mitsotakis on expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure and health care.

The additional investment plan builds on a joint investment initiative launched in 2022, under which the two countries committed €4 billion. The Abu Dhabi Media Office did not disclose the specific investments planned under the new initiative.

Speaking at Investopia in Athens on October 22, Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who is also president of the Eurogroup, said closer ties with the UAE could help Greece serve as a gateway to the European Union’s single market, while the UAE could provide Greek businesses with access to the Middle East and other strategic economies. “We want to see more such investments coming,” Pierrakakis said, describing the two countries as natural partners.

He identified the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), shipping, investment and logistics as areas with significant potential for cooperation. Realizing that potential, he said, would require governments to create favorable conditions and remove barriers, leaving businesses and investors to determine which companies and sectors could deliver the greatest opportunities.

The discussion took place during a session titled “Connecting Markets in a Time of Global Change,” which also featured UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.

The UAE was Greece’s most important trading partner in 2024, with existing investments spanning energy, health care, technology and tourism.

Higher interest rates put pressure on Europe

Pierrakakis also warned that Europe was operating in a more demanding economic environment, despite demonstrating resilience.

He pointed to the rise in average European 10-year government bond yields, from 1.1% a decade ago to 4% currently, as evidence that the era of cheap capital had ended.

He identified six pressures contributing to the challenging environment: energy costs, geopolitical instability, greater fiscal constraints, increased investment needs, rising social spending and competition for capital from technology companies.

Europe faces growing investment demands, including spending on defense and measures to unlock its economic potential. Aging populations are also increasing pressure on public spending, he said, while the average European deficit is now twice what it was in the past.

Artificial intelligence is adding another dimension to the challenge. Pierrakakis described AI not only as a disruptive technology but also as a macroeconomic force, arguing that governments are competing with major technology companies that provide cloud-computing infrastructure to attract investment capital. That competition, he said, is pushing bond yields higher.

Given these pressures, he stressed the importance of collective action and identified the relationship with the UAE as a strategic priority for Greece.

AI requires faster policymaking

Pierrakakis said governments must move quickly to capitalize on artificial intelligence’s potential to improve productivity while managing its risks.

Technological change is now happening over weeks rather than years, he said, describing the pace of development as largely exponential. This creates a major challenge for policymakers, who must respond to emerging technologies while also addressing longstanding problems and implementing reforms that have been delayed for decades.

He also warned about the difficulty of preparing for unforeseen developments — what he called “unknown unknowns.”

Policymakers, he said, need the flexibility, speed, resilience and resources to manage both existing problems and unprecedented challenges.

UAE sees opportunities in logistics, energy and defense

Alsuwaidi said Greece’s geographic position could give it a greater role in trade between Europe and the Middle East, particularly amid disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, while commercial traffic continues through the Suez Canal.

Greece’s proximity to the canal could help it strengthen its position as a trading partner for countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and benefit from the redirection of trade flows, he said. Doing so would require greater investment in logistics, energy and essential infrastructure.

Alsuwaidi also highlighted opportunities for Greece and the UAE to work together on advanced technologies and defense solutions, including applications of artificial intelligence and robotics to protect borders and territory.

Greece’s large number of ports and the UAE’s wider regional security concerns offer potential grounds for cooperation, he said. He added that Greece could strengthen trade between Europe and the Middle East through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

AI, defense and health care top investment priorities

Asked where businesses from the two countries could work together, Alsuwaidi identified artificial intelligence, technology, defense, health care and modern logistics services as key areas.

He said the UAE could contribute its experience in AI and technology to joint projects, particularly in defense, health care and supply-chain services. Tourism also offers significant potential, he added, as Greece could attract more visitors amid changing international conditions.

However, Alsuwaidi said technology should remain the leading priority under current global circumstances, followed by defense and health care, which he described as sectors capable of changing people’s lives, with tourism also presenting an important opportunity.

The two officials’ remarks underscored a shared interest in expanding economic ties, using Greece’s position in southeastern Europe and the UAE’s investment and technological capabilities to develop new areas of cooperation.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
economy
Εμπόριο: Οι σχέσεις Ελλάδας – Γαλλίας, η «φλεγόμενη» Ευρώπη και οι επιπτώσεις στην ελληνική οικονομία
Economy

Η Ευρώπη φλέγεται... Ποιες οι επιπτώσεις στην ελληνική οικονομία
Ακρίβεια: Οι αυξήσεις που «εξανεμίστηκαν», η σύγκριση με την Ευρώπη και οι δαπάνες των νοικοκυριών
Economy

Η ακρίβεια «έφαγε» τις αυξήσεις των μισθών
Πόθεν Έσχες: Πότε λήγει η προθεσμία και τι πρέπει να ελέγξουν οι υπόχρεοι
Economy

Πόθεν Έσχες: Εκπνέει η προθεσμία - Τι πρέπει να ελέγξετε
Θεοδωρικάκος: 186 επενδυτικά σχέδια – Πάνω από 2.000 θέσεις εργασίας
Economy

Θεοδωρικάκος: 186 επενδυτικά σχέδια – Πάνω από 2.000 θέσεις εργασίας
ΕΛΑΣ: Χαμένη ευκαιρία το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης, πενιχρά τα αποτελέσματα
Economy

ΕΛΑΣ: Χαμένη ευκαιρία το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης, πενιχρά τα αποτελέσματα
Πιερρακάκης: Το καλύτερο επενδυτικό κίνητρο είναι ένα κράτος που λειτουργεί αποτελεσματικά
Economy

Πιερρακάκης: Το καλύτερο επενδυτικό κίνητρο είναι ένα κράτος που λειτουργεί

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Τουρισμός: Επενδύσεις 5 δισ. και στροφή στα πεντάστερα ξενοδοχεία
Τουρισμός

Οι τράπεζες χρυσώνουν τον τουρισμό - «Γραμμή» άνω των 10 δισ.

Ο ελληνικός τουρισμός σε σταυροδρόμι - Τη δυναμική αλλά και την ανάγκη αλλαγής του αναπτυξιακού μοντέλου ανέδειξε η νέας μελέτης του ΙΝΣΕΤΕ

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Prada Hellas: Οι πωλήσεις ανεβαίνουν, τα περιθώρια στενεύουν
Business

Τι κοστούμι... έραψε η Prada στην Ελλάδα - Οι 2 ταχύτητες

Τι ταμείο έκανε η Prada Hellas την περσινή χρονιά – Ο ρόλος του κόστους και η πίεση στην κερδοφορία

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Airbnb: Νέοι κανόνες περιορίζουν τις υπερβολικές απαιτήσεις ιδιοκτητών
World

Τι άλλαξε το Airbnb - Οι νέοι κανόνες

Σύμφωνα με τους νέους κανόνες, οι οικοδεσπότες της Airbnb δεν μπορούν πλέον να ζητούν από τους επισκέπτες να βγάζουν τα σεντόνια από τα κρεβάτια και να πλένουν τα πιάτα.

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Malls: Τα εμπορικά κέντρα στην Ελλάδα, οι αποδόσεις 6,8% και τα νέα έργα
Ακίνητα

Τα malls κερδίζουν καταναλωτές και... επενδυτές

Η απόσταση από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο, το προβάδισμα έναντι των ακριβών εμπορικών δρόμων και οι νέες αναπτύξεις που αυξάνουν την προσφορά έως το 2028

Γιώργος Μανέττας
S&P: Τα 3 αγκάθια που φρενάρουν την ελληνική ανάπτυξη
Economy

S&P: Τα 3 αγκάθια που φρενάρουν την ανάπτυξη

Η εξάρτηση από τις εισαγωγές και την ενέργεια, η αδύναμη ανταγωνιστικότητα και το δημογραφικό - Οι κίνδυνοι που «βλέπει» η S&P

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Γεωργία: Η ύπαιθρος καινοτομεί, αλλά χρειάζεται στήριξη – Τα εμπόδια
AGRO

Η ύπαιθρος καινοτομεί, αλλά χρειάζεται στήριξη – Τα εμπόδια

Οι αγροτικές επιχειρήσεις δεν υστερούν σε καινοτομία παρά τις έντονες προκλήσεις που αντιμετωπίζει η γεωργία

Ανθή Γεωργίου
24 Οκτωβρίου 1938: Η 40ωρη εργασία αλλάζει την αμερικανική οικονομία
World

Πώς η 40ωρη εργασία άλλαξε την αμερικανική οικονομία

Ο νόμος περί Δίκαιων Προτύπων Εργασίας έθεσε τις βάσεις για το οκτάωρο, την πενθήμερη εργασία και την υπερωριακή αμοιβή στις ΗΠΑ, επηρεάζοντας μισθούς, επιχειρήσεις, απασχόληση και την έννοια της παραγωγικότητας.

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Γαλλία: Από τη Γαλλική Επανάσταση στα Κίτρινα Γιλέκα – Η μακρά ιστορία των μαζικών εξεγέρσεων
World

Από τη Γαλλική Επανάσταση στα Κίτρινα Γιλέκα

Από την πτώση της Βαστίλης το 1789 έως τις απεργίες, τα οδοφράγματα και τις σύγχρονες κοινωνικές κινητοποιήσεις, οι εξεγέρσεις στην Γαλλία αποτέλεσαν επανειλημμένα μοχλό πολιτικής αλλαγής, αλλά και πεδίο σκληρής καταστολής.

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Περισσότερα από Economy
Εμπόριο: Οι σχέσεις Ελλάδας – Γαλλίας, η «φλεγόμενη» Ευρώπη και οι επιπτώσεις στην ελληνική οικονομία
Economy

Η Ευρώπη φλέγεται... Ποιες οι επιπτώσεις στην ελληνική οικονομία

Ενδεχόμενη παράταση ή κλιμάκωση των κοινωνικών αναταραχών θα μπορούσε να επηρεάσει άμεσα το εξωτερικό εμπόριο της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με τη Eurobank

Πόθεν Έσχες: Πότε λήγει η προθεσμία και τι πρέπει να ελέγξουν οι υπόχρεοι
Economy

Πόθεν Έσχες: Εκπνέει η προθεσμία - Τι πρέπει να ελέγξετε

Τα SOS για το πόθεν έσχες - Η διαδικασία και τα βήματα - Τι θα πρέπει να γίνει σε περίπτωση που εντοπιστούν ανακρίβειες ή παραλείψεις

Θεοδωρικάκος: 186 επενδυτικά σχέδια – Πάνω από 2.000 θέσεις εργασίας
Economy

Θεοδωρικάκος: 186 επενδυτικά σχέδια – Πάνω από 2.000 θέσεις εργασίας

Ποια επενδυτικά σχέδια αξιολογήθηκαν στο πλαίσιο του Αναπτυξιακού Νόμου

ΕΛΑΣ: Χαμένη ευκαιρία το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης, πενιχρά τα αποτελέσματα
Economy

ΕΛΑΣ: Χαμένη ευκαιρία το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης, πενιχρά τα αποτελέσματα

Ο τομεάρχης Δημόσιας Διοίκησης της ΕΛΑΣ, Γρηγόρης Θεοδωράκης, εξαπολύει πυρά κατά της κυβέρνησης για τη διαχείριση των χρημάτων του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης για τη δημόσια διοίκηση

Πιερρακάκης: Το καλύτερο επενδυτικό κίνητρο είναι ένα κράτος που λειτουργεί αποτελεσματικά
Economy

Πιερρακάκης: Το καλύτερο επενδυτικό κίνητρο είναι ένα κράτος που λειτουργεί

Εκτενή αναφορά στην ισχυρή και διεθνοποιημένη ελληνική οικονομία έκανε ο υπουργός Εθνικής Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών και πρόεδρος του Eurogroup Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης

Μαρκόπουλος για ακρίβεια: Θα συνεχίσουμε τη στήριξη και το 2027
Economy

Μαρκόπουλος για ακρίβεια: Θα συνεχίσουμε τη στήριξη και το 2027

Ο υφυπουργός Εθνικής Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών, Δημήτρης Μαρκόπουλος, μίλησε στο «MEGA Σαββατοκύριακο» για την ενεργειακή κρίση

Ακίνητα: Τα 11 νέα μέτρα για προσιτή στέγη
Ακίνητα

Πώς θα ανοίξουν τα κλειστά σπίτια - Το σχέδιο για ενοίκια και ΕΝΦΙΑ

Τι περιλαμβάνει ο σχεδιασμός για τα ακίνητα - Στη Βουλή για ψήφιση το πολυνομοσχέδιο - Ενοικιαστές και ιδιοκτήτες θα πρέπει να αξιολογούν κάθε νέο μέτρο

Latest News
Phishing: ΑΙ, υγεία και εταιρικές ενημερώσεις στα πιο αποτελεσματικά δολώματα στον χώρο εργασίας
Τεχνολογία

Phishing: ΑΙ, υγεία και εταιρικές ενημερώσεις στα πιο αποτελεσματικά δολώματα

Προσομοίωση επίθεσης phishing με θέμα έκθεση υγειονομικού ελέγχου κατέγραψε ποσοστό κλικ 92%

Εμπόριο: Οι σχέσεις Ελλάδας – Γαλλίας, η «φλεγόμενη» Ευρώπη και οι επιπτώσεις στην ελληνική οικονομία
Economy

Η Ευρώπη φλέγεται... Ποιες οι επιπτώσεις στην ελληνική οικονομία

Ενδεχόμενη παράταση ή κλιμάκωση των κοινωνικών αναταραχών θα μπορούσε να επηρεάσει άμεσα το εξωτερικό εμπόριο της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με τη Eurobank

Sparkle: Διεθνής πρωτοβουλία για την επιτάχυνση της ανάπτυξης υποθαλάσσιων καλωδίων
Τεχνολογία

Η Sparkle σε διεθνή πρωτοβουλία για τον σχεδιασμό των υποθαλάσσιων υποδομών

Πάνω από 200.000 χλμ. νέων υποθαλάσσιων καλωδίων ζητά η παγκόσμια αγορά συνδεσιμότητας

Παπαστεργίου: Ψηφιακές λύσεις σε κάθε επίπεδο της Δημόσιας Διοίκησης
Πολιτική

Παπαστεργίου: Ψηφιακές λύσεις σε κάθε επίπεδο της Δημόσιας Διοίκησης

Με τους εκπροσώπους των επτά Αποκεντρωμένων Διοικήσεων, συναντήθηκε ο Υπουργός Ψηφιακής Διακυβέρνησης και Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης

Ακρίβεια: Οι αυξήσεις που «εξανεμίστηκαν», η σύγκριση με την Ευρώπη και οι δαπάνες των νοικοκυριών
Economy

Η ακρίβεια «έφαγε» τις αυξήσεις των μισθών

Οι τιμές στην Ελλάδα έχουν αυξηθεί σωρευτικά κατά 26,1% από το 2019, ενώ οι πραγματικοί μισθοί προβλέπεται να παραμείνουν στα ίδια επίπεδα και το 2026 - Ποιους επηρεάζει η ακρίβεια

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Διαβάστε στο Βήμα της Κυριακής: Τρία καλώδια μπλέκουν στη Μεσόγειο
Κοινωνία

Διαβάστε στο Βήμα της Κυριακής: Τρία καλώδια μπλέκουν στη Μεσόγειο

Πώς «χάθηκε» η Λιβύη – Η αμηχανία Γεραπετρίτη και ο πόλεμος για τις άδειες.

Γαλλία: Τα luxury brands κατεβάζουν ρολά στο Παρίσι υπό τον φόβο λεηλασιών
World

«Σιδερόφρακτες» οι πολυτελείς μπουτίκ στη Γαλλία

Από τη Rolex και τη Chanel μέχρι τον όμιλο LVMH οι πολυτελείς μπουτίκ στη Γαλλία «θυσιάζουν» τον τζίρο του Σαββατοκύριακου για να προστατευθούν από τυχόν ταραχές

Ουκρανία: Το Starlink λειτουργεί μετά το μπλόκο
Κόσμος

Ουκρανία: Το Starlink λειτουργεί μετά το μπλόκο

Οι περιορισμοί, που καταγράφηκαν για πρώτη φορά στις 14 Οκτωβρίου, υπονόμευσαν την ικανότητα της Ουκρανίας να αναχαιτίζει ρωσικά drones

Θεοχάρης: Άνοιγμα νέων αγορών και λιγότερα εμπόδια για τις ελληνικές εξαγωγές
Πολιτική

Θεοχάρης: Άνοιγμα νέων αγορών και λιγότερα εμπόδια για τις ελληνικές εξαγωγές

O κ. Θεοχάρης συμμετείχε στο 'Ατυπο Συμβούλιο Εξωτερικών Υποθέσεων της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης για το Εμπόριο

Πόθεν Έσχες: Πότε λήγει η προθεσμία και τι πρέπει να ελέγξουν οι υπόχρεοι
Economy

Πόθεν Έσχες: Εκπνέει η προθεσμία - Τι πρέπει να ελέγξετε

Τα SOS για το πόθεν έσχες - Η διαδικασία και τα βήματα - Τι θα πρέπει να γίνει σε περίπτωση που εντοπιστούν ανακρίβειες ή παραλείψεις

Sinai Archbishop Says he Will Sign Deal with Egypt Over St. Catherine’s Monastery
English Edition

Sinai Archbishop Says he Will Sign Deal with Egypt Over St. Catherine’s Monastery

In a statement, Symeon said the deal would be signed in the near future “as soon as my health permits"

Μονή Σινά: Υπογράφεται συμφωνία με την Αίγυπτο
Κόσμος

Μονή Σινά: Υπογράφεται συμφωνία με την Αίγυπτο

Όπως αναφέρει ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος η ημερομηνία υπογραφής της συμφωνίας θα καθοριστεί μόλις το επιτρέψει η κατάσταση της υγείας του

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Το υπουργείο Εργασίας να μεριμνήσει για τους 2.500 εργαζόμενους της Pizza Fan
Πολιτική

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Το υπουργείο Εργασίας να μεριμνήσει για τους 2.500 εργαζόμενους της Pizza Fan

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ – ΚΙΝΑΛ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς, τονίζει πως «είναι άμεση ανάγκη να χορηγηθεί έκτακτη ειδική οικονομική ενίσχυση» στους εργαζόμενους της Pizza Fan

Focus Bari: Η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη κέρδισε τη δοκιμή – Τώρα πρέπει να κερδίσει την εμπιστοσύνη
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Πώς αντιμετωπίζουν οι Έλληνες την AI

Το 76% των Ελλήνων αναγνωρίζει ότι η χρήση της ΤΝ μπορούν να βελτιώσουν τις επαγγελματικές του προοπτικές, έναντι 58% τον Ιούλιο του 2025, σύμφωνα με τη Focus Bari

Θεοδωρικάκος: 186 επενδυτικά σχέδια – Πάνω από 2.000 θέσεις εργασίας
Economy

Θεοδωρικάκος: 186 επενδυτικά σχέδια – Πάνω από 2.000 θέσεις εργασίας

Ποια επενδυτικά σχέδια αξιολογήθηκαν στο πλαίσιο του Αναπτυξιακού Νόμου

ΕΛΑΣ: Χαμένη ευκαιρία το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης, πενιχρά τα αποτελέσματα
Economy

ΕΛΑΣ: Χαμένη ευκαιρία το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης, πενιχρά τα αποτελέσματα

Ο τομεάρχης Δημόσιας Διοίκησης της ΕΛΑΣ, Γρηγόρης Θεοδωράκης, εξαπολύει πυρά κατά της κυβέρνησης για τη διαχείριση των χρημάτων του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης για τη δημόσια διοίκηση

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies