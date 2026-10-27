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Greece’s Market Pass Could Reach €1,000 Before Christmas

The new food assistance program is expected to provide eligible households with vouchers averaging €60 per month, with the first payment potentially reaching €1,000 because of retroactive payments. The €400 million program will allow recipients to choose where to buy groceries

English Edition 27.10.2026, 21:38
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Greece’s Market Pass Could Reach €1,000 Before Christmas
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Greece is preparing to roll out a new Market Pass food assistance program ahead of Christmas, with some recipients potentially receiving up to €1,000 in their first payment because of retroactive benefits, according to Social Cohesion and Family Minister Domna Michailidou.

The government aims to distribute the funds before the holiday season to provide financial relief to eligible households. Although the average monthly voucher is estimated at €60, the initial payment is expected to cover more than one month.

The program has a total budget of €400 million in European funding over the next two years. It is also intended to support commercial activity in the food retail sector ahead of the holidays.

How the Market Pass vouchers will work

Unlike previous forms of food assistance, which provided recipients with predetermined packages of products, the new program will offer digital or other approved vouchers that households can use to buy the food and essential goods they need.

The system is designed to give beneficiaries greater freedom to choose their groceries according to their individual needs, without being restricted to specific product packages.

Vouchers will be accepted at large supermarket chains as well as smaller local businesses and neighborhood stores participating in the program.

Eligible shopping locations are expected to include supermarkets, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, fishmongers and farmers’ markets.

The scheme aims both to strengthen households’ purchasing power and to support local businesses operating in the food sector.

Who will qualify for the Market Pass?

The precise eligibility criteria, payment amounts per household and method of calculating the benefit will be established through official ministerial decisions.

The government has not yet finalized the enrollment process, the required documentation or whether applicants will need to submit a new application. Further details are expected once the necessary legal and technical framework has been completed.

The ministry has also called on businesses to join the system in time to accept vouchers when the program begins. The conditions for participating retailers and the payment procedures will be announced officially.

Could recipients receive €1,000?

The maximum figure of €1,000 does not represent a flat payment for every beneficiary. The final amount will depend on eligibility requirements, household composition and how retroactive payments are calculated under the program’s official rules.

Until the relevant joint ministerial decision is issued, the amounts remain estimates rather than confirmed payments.

Will beneficiaries need to apply?

According to information available so far, a separate application is not planned for people who qualify through Greece’s Minimum Guaranteed Income program, previously known as the Social Solidarity Income.

Instead, eligibility is expected to be linked to the existing system used to administer the Minimum Guaranteed Income, reducing the administrative burden on beneficiaries.

Authorities are also considering whether the scheme could extend to households experiencing extreme poverty. The final eligibility rules and application procedures have yet to be officially announced.

Source: tovima.com

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