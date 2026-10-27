Seafarers Strike to Keep Ships at Dock on October 30

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Ships are expected to remain docked on Friday, Oct. 30, at Greece’s main ports on account of a seafarers strike. Piraeus, Rafina, Lavrio, Patra, Igoumenitsa, Elefsina and the Rio-Antirrio will be impacted.

Their main demands include a 12% increase in pay under collective bargaining agreements, the designation of dangerous maritime areas such as war zones, and improved crew staffing levels. They are also seeking a seven-hour working day and the mandatory presence of a doctor aboard ships, citing the risks posed by armed conflicts.

On the same day, the Federation of Permanent Port Employees of Greece has called a three-hour work stoppage, from 10am to 1pm.

The Piraeus Labor Center is planning a 24-hour strike and a rally at 10 a.m. in Municipal Theater Square. Meanwhile the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Marine Sailors has scheduled a gathering beforehand at 9:15 a.m. in the Agia Triada area of Piraeus.

Source: tovima.com