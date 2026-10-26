Greek FM at UN Reads Out Joint Rejection of Turkey-Libya Deal (Vid)

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Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on Monday read out a joint diplomatic rejection of the 2019 Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum on the sidelines of the UN Security Council, reaffirming in the most pronounced manner that the deal remains legally invalid and cannot produce legal effects for third countries.

In delivering a joint statement on behalf of Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, as he said, Gerapetritis said the memorandum contravened international law and could not provide a lawful basis for maritime delimitation.

The statement followed last week’s decision by Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives to ratify the agreement, reversing its previous opposition. It warned that the move raised serious concerns about regional security and stability and risked undermining the international legal order.

Gerapetritis stressed that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and customary international law provide the framework for maritime delimitation, including the recognition of islands’ maritime rights. Accepting bilateral agreements that disregard these principles would set a dangerous precedent, the statement said.

Greece, Egypt and Cyprus sternly oppose the memorandum, which Turkey and Libya’s then-Tripoli-based Government of National Accord signed in November 2019. The EU has also said the agreement infringes on the sovereign rights of third countries and does not comply with the law of the sea.

Washington has described the ratification announcement as unhelpful and provocative, while Egypt is preparing a legal challenge with international law experts and Israel is also opposed.

The joint statement reaffirmed support for Libya’s institutional reunification and stressed that its political transition and relations with neighboring countries must respect international law.

Gerapetritis said Greece remained ready to continue bilateral maritime delimitation talks with Libya in good faith and in accordance with international law.

Source: tovima.com