Greek Government Plans to Develop Domestic Chip Sector

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The Greek government has opened a proposed national strategy for semiconductors and microelectronics to public consultation, outlining plans to expand the country’s role in developing technologies essential to artificial intelligence, manufacturing and critical infrastructure.

The 2026-2030 strategy focuses on microchip design, closer cooperation between research institutions and businesses, specialized workforce training and attracting investment. The Development Ministry is seeking feedback from companies, universities, research centers and investors until Nov. 12.

The proposal comes as the European Union negotiates an updated semiconductor policy framework, known as the European Chips Act 2.0, aimed at strengthening Europe’s semiconductor industry and reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers.

Semiconductors are essential components in computers, artificial intelligence systems and industrial equipment. They also play a critical role in the operation and security of essential infrastructure.

A Sector of 35 Companies

Greece currently has 35 companies operating in the semiconductor sector, employing approximately 1,200 specialized workers, according to Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

The government has already allocated 3.63 million euros to the Greek Semiconductor Competence Center as part of its efforts to support the sector.

“We want our country not only to be a user of new technologies, but to play a meaningful role in creating and developing them,” Theodorikakos said. The minister pointed to Greece’s scientific workforce, research institutions and technology companies as strengths the government hopes to build on.

He said the proposed strategy aims to strengthen ties between research and industry, improve the country’s position in the European technology sector and create more highly paid jobs.

Public Consultation Open Until Nov. 12

The Development Ministry has invited businesses, industry associations, universities, research centers and investors to contribute to the proposed strategy.

The consultation is intended to help shape the government’s plans for increasing the domestic sector’s participation in Europe’s semiconductor supply chain, particularly through research, chip design, specialized skills and investment.

The consultation closes Thursday, Nov. 12. The final proposal will then be submitted to the government’s Committee for Industry for consideration.

Source: tovima.com