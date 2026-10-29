GEK TERNA: Komotini Plant A Global Success Story

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The 860 MW natural gas combined cycle gas turbine plant of Thermoelectric Komotini S.A. is a global success story. The power plant, built by TERNA, a subsidiary of GEK TERNA Group, and equipped with Siemens Energy technology, is the first in the world to have entered operation.

In this context, Siemens Energy chose Athens to host its third annual international “SGT-9000HL Executive Customer Conference,” held October 19-21. The Komotini plant was at the center of the event, which brought together Siemens Energy’s leadership and customers from around the world, as an example of successful project delivery.

The conference was opened by Karim Amin, executive board member and head of the Power business at Siemens Energy, while GEK TERNA’s Executive Director of International Development, Stathis Natsis, delivered welcoming remarks. During the conference, Siemens Energy President and CEO Dr. Christian Bruch and Mr. Amin praised TERNA’s excellent execution of the project, noting that it was delivered in record time compared with plants of similar complexity worldwide.

On the second day of the conference, Siemens Energy senior executives and participants visited the Thermoelectric Komotini S.A. plant, which reduces carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by up to 3.7 million tons per year compared with a conventional coal-fired power station.

“Building a power plant is a multiyear undertaking, from the initial design and manufacturing of the main equipment components to the erection work and the start of operation. To succeed, it requires a relationship built on trust, close cooperation and shared commitment. That is why it is especially important to have a partner like TERNA, with whom we can work closely over many years,” Dr. Bruch said.

“As part of this conference, Siemens Energy invited its top customers from around the world to Athens for the first time in order to present the Komotini power plant, which was built by TERNA and is now an international benchmark. In essence, Siemens Energy recognized TERNA as one of the leading EPC contractors of large, modern energy plants worldwide,” said Giorgos Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of GEK TERNA Group.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mr. Peristeris and Dr. Bruch held a private meeting, during which they confirmed their intention to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two groups in future energy transition projects across Southeast Europe.

Source: tovima.com