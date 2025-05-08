Greek Alcohol Exports Break the €100 Million Barrier in 2024

In 2024, Greek alcohol exports surpassed the 100 million euros mark, reflecting a notable increase both in value (+7.9%) and in volume (+1.5%) compared to 2023.

Leading the charge is ouzo, which continues to be the flagship of Greek distilleries, representing 56% of the total export value and 69% of the volume.

According to preliminary Eurostat data, Germany remains the top destination for Greek alcoholic beverages, accounting for 35% of the value and 43.5% of the volume (16 million kg). However, Germany’s performance showed a decline, with exports dropping by -5.75% in value and -2.73% in volume compared to the previous year.

Iraq emerged as the second-largest market for Greek spirits, with exports worth 15.2 million euros and a total volume of 5.8 million kg, with exports growing by +4.6% in quantity.

Bulgaria maintained its position as the third most significant market, solidifying its role as an export destination within the EU. Exports to Bulgaria saw a +4.9% increase in value from 2023 to 2024.

Ouzo: The Unrivaled Champion of Greek Spirit Exports

Ouzo remains the undisputed leader of Greek spirit exports, capturing 56% of the total value and 69% of the volume of Greek distilled spirits in 2024. Its export value rose to 64.3 million euros in 2024, marking a +5.2% increase, alongside a +2.4% rise in export volume.

Within the EU-27, ouzo exports remained stable, with a modest +2.3% increase in value despite a -1.6% drop in volume compared to the previous year. Germany continued to be the primary market for ouzo, holding 43.5% of its export value and 48.2% of its volume (12.2 million kg).

Bulgaria, however, demonstrated remarkable growth, becoming the second-largest EU destination for ouzo. From 2023 to 2024, Bulgarian imports of ouzo surged by +25.4% in value and by +20.2% in volume.

Greek spirit exports outside the EU-27 bounced back after a slump in 2023, with value increasing by +11.7% and volume by +12.8%.

