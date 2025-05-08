Greece Expands Opportunities for Disabled Workers

The initiative ensures 1,000 employment opportunities for people with disabilities, covering 75% of wages and social contributions.

08.05.2025
Greece Expands Opportunities for Disabled Workers
Newsroom

A total of 600 people with disabilities have been hired for municipal positions across Greece, according to the country’s Public Employment Service (DYPA).

The move is part of a major hiring drive for people with disabilities aimed at promoting labor market inclusion and reducing unemployment.

The program, which offers a total of 1,000 full- and part-time jobs to unemployed individuals with disabilities registered with DYPA, is part of a broader government strategy to ensure equal employment opportunities and combat long-standing exclusion.

Running for 18 months, the initiative subsidizes 75% of each employee’s salary and social security contributions, up to a maximum of 750 euros per month. The total subsidy per person can reach up to 13,500 euros, with municipalities covering the remainder of the costs.

Applications for the remaining positions can be submitted online.

“Work is an inalienable right for everyone,” said Labor and Social Affairs Minister Niki Kerameos. “By hiring 1,000 people with disabilities in municipalities across the country, the government is continuing its effort to strengthen equal opportunities in employment, eliminate exclusions, and stimulate job growth.”

She added: “We will continue to work tirelessly to provide access to the labor market for everyone without exception.”

