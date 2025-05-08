Greece Targets 65% Tax Evasion in Auto Services with New Digital Registry

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, tax evasion in Greece reaches up to 65% in auto services including sectors such as parking lots, auto repair shops, and car washes, based on inspection findings concerning the issuance of receipts.

These industries have been under scrutiny as part of a pilot program that mandates the use of a digital customer registry since July 1.

The platform is already operational on the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) website, and an improved mobile version is expected to be released next month. This new application will allow professionals to scan vehicle license plates, issue receipts, and automatically transmit all transaction data directly to the authority.

If there is no extension granted, after a reasonable adjustment period for the market, fines of 100 euros per unregistered vehicle will begin to be enforced in accordance with the regulations.

The program specifically targets a broad range of businesses, including vehicle repair and maintenance workshops, body shops, companies that install alarms, sound systems, and other equipment in vehicles, parking facilities, car washes, as well as car, motorcycle, moped, and commercial and agricultural vehicle rental services. It also applies to both personal and professional-use passenger vehicles.

Certain exceptions are specified. Businesses involved in financial leasing, self-service operations that issue value documents automatically, and activities necessary for the delivery of new vehicles—such as initial cleanings at car wash facilities—are not subject to the mandate.

The regulation also exempts private landowners leasing fenced parking spaces if the lease is time-bound, includes no security or extra services, and allows independent access.

Additionally, repairs or maintenance of detached vehicle parts, the use of private parking spaces by businesses for client services, and mobile or on-site vehicle repairs at breakdown locations are not covered by the new requirements.