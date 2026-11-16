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Greece is allocating a further €32 million to support ferry companies, bringing the government’s total financial assistance to the coastal shipping sector to €92 million this year, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias has announced.

The latest measure, the third government intervention aimed at containing ferry ticket prices, is designed to offset the impact of rising marine fuel costs and ensure that services continue operating smoothly, particularly during the winter, when passenger numbers decline.

Under the new scheme, ferry operators will receive €0.16 per liter of marine fuel for the period from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2026. The €32 million subsidy covers both routes operated under the regular commercial system and so-called public service obligation routes, which receive state support to maintain connections that might otherwise be commercially unviable.

The announcement follows two earlier initiatives that helped keep ticket prices stable during the summers of 2025 and 2026, interrupting a seven-year cycle of consecutive increases.

Three interventions to contain ticket prices

The first measure was introduced in 2025, after ferry companies announced plans to raise fares by 12% to 15% from May 1.

At the time, the mandatory transition to more expensive, greener marine fuels under European legislation had increased operators’ costs, prompting warnings that higher fares were unavoidable.

After taking office as shipping minister in March 2025, Kikilias moved to reduce port fees by 50%, in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office. The measure was intended to help ferry companies absorb the additional costs rather than pass them on to passengers.

The planned fare increases were avoided, while high-speed ferry services recorded discounts of up to 32%.

A second intervention followed in 2026, as the war in the Middle East and rising fuel prices again put pressure on the sector.

Following a proposal by Kikilias and a decision by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the government agreed for the first time to cover the cost of mandatory discounts that ferry companies offer to specific passenger groups, including students, families with many children and people with disabilities.

The scheme provided up to €60 million in support, allowing operators to absorb part of the increase in fuel costs. Ticket prices consequently remained at the same levels for a second consecutive summer.

The latest €32 million subsidy was announced after ferry companies warned that rising marine fuel prices, combined with the seasonal decline in passenger traffic during the fall and winter, could force them to cut services.

Keeping island communities connected

Kikilias said the government’s interventions were intended both to limit the financial burden on passengers and to ensure that islands remain connected to the mainland.

“In our country, ships are a means of transportation for ordinary people, and coastal shipping is an essential part of everyday life for island residents. That is why, from the moment I took over the Shipping Ministry, I pledged that we would do everything we could to keep ferry ticket prices under control,” he told Ta Nea.

“We achieved this in 2025 and during the summer of 2026. Now, with the new €32 million in support, which is added to the €60 million the government has already allocated following a decision by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, we are reaching a total of €92 million to support coastal shipping this year,” he added.

“Our goal is to limit the additional costs for passengers and ensure that ships continue serving the islands. People who live on the islands must be able to travel and maintain uninterrupted connections with mainland Greece,” the minister said.

“This is our priority, and we will continue doing everything within our power to achieve it, within the country’s financial capabilities, as Greece, like the rest of Europe, continues to face the effects of wars and the energy crisis,” he added.