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Greek grid operator IPTO (Independent Power Transmission Operator S.A.) will begin seabed surveys in early 2027 for a second electricity power cable between Greece and Italy, a senior executive said.

Angelos Stamatelos, IPTO’s director of direct current (DC) transmission projects, set out the timetable at the Enlit 2026 energy conference in Vienna. The project is being developed with Terna, Italy’s transmission system operator.

The second link to Italy is part of a wider plan to strengthen Greece’s international grid connections. The aim is to increase cross-border electricity trading and boost Greece’s role as an energy hub in southeastern Europe.

IPTO’s plans for the coming period also focus on completing the connection of Greek islands to the mainland grid.

The operator has already completed eight international and domestic interconnections. It says these have improved energy security, reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels, cut emissions and brought significant economic benefits.

Planned links with Albania, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Cyprus are at various stages of development. IPTO is also helping to promote GREGY, a planned interconnection between Greece and Egypt.

Source: tovima.com