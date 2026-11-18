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Gasoline prices in Greece have fallen below €2 per liter, offering some relief to motorists, although the country remains one of the most expensive in the European Union for fuel, according to the latest European price comparison. The national average price of unleaded gasoline has dropped to €1.969 per liter, bringing the cost of filling a 50-liter tank to €98.45. But figures published on Nov. 12 show that Greek drivers are still paying considerably more than the EU average.

Greece ranked sixth among the bloc’s 27 member states for gasoline prices, while diesel prices were broadly in line with the European average. Heating oil, meanwhile, was cheaper than in most EU countries.

Gasoline Costs €23 More per Tank Than in Bulgaria

According to the latest EU figures, 95-octane unleaded gasoline cost €2.042 per liter in Greece, compared with an EU average of €1.877. Only Germany, France, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark recorded higher prices.

For a driver filling a 50-liter tank, the difference between Greece and the EU average amounted to €8.25. The same tank cost €102.10 in Greece, compared with €86.50 in Spain and €79.10 in neighboring Bulgaria, a difference of €23.

More recent nationwide figures show that gasoline prices in Greece have since fallen to an average of €1.969 per liter, reducing the cost of a 50-liter fill-up to €98.45.

Diesel Prices Remain Above €2 per Liter

Diesel prices in Greece were much closer to the EU average, placing the country 11th among the bloc’s 27 members. The European comparison put diesel at €2.099 per liter in Greece, virtually identical to the EU average of €2.097. The difference amounted to just 10 cents for a 50-liter tank. By comparison, diesel cost €1.898 per liter in Spain and €2.218 in Italy.

In Greece, the latest national average has fallen to €2.038 per liter. Filling a 50-liter tank still costs €101.90.

Heating Oil Prices Ease as Household Orders Increase

Households in Greece have begun placing more orders for heating oil, according to market representatives, as prices continue to decline. The nationwide average price for home delivery stood at €1.455 per liter on Nov. 16, bringing the cost of a 500-liter order to €727.50 before any heating allowance.

Heating oil was also comparatively cheaper in Greece than in the EU as a whole. The latest European figures put the Greek price at €1.519 per liter, below the EU average of €1.675. Prices were almost identical in Spain, at €1.517 per liter, while heating oil cost €1.732 in France and €1.437 in Belgium. At those prices, a 500-liter heating oil order in Greece cost €78 less than the equivalent amount at the EU average.

Fuel Subsidies Extended Through November

Government fuel subsidies have been extended through Nov. 30, with additional discounts provided by refineries for heating oil. The combined reduction in heating oil prices can reach 40 cents per liter, including approximately 20 cents from the government, including value-added tax, and up to 20 cents from refineries.

For diesel, the government subsidy amounts to approximately 15 cents per liter, including VAT. The corresponding subsidy for 95-octane unleaded gasoline is approximately 10 cents per liter.

Source: tovima.com