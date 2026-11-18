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Greek hotels had an average daily rate (ADR) of nearly €300 from January to August 2026, the highest of any market in a comparison by CoStar and STR. Switzerland was next at around €280, then Italy at about €250. France, Ireland, Spain and Portugal all stayed below €200. The figures were presented at the Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R Forum) in Athens.

The high rates came with a dip in occupancy, which averaged 69% over the eight months, down about 2.5% year on year. In July and August, though, Greek and Maltese resorts led CoStar’s comparison with occupancy near 90%, against about 85% for European resorts overall. In those same two months, Friday and Saturday occupancy in Greece’s regions outside Athens also neared 90%, and the average room rate on those days rose 5%.

Athens on par with Milan

The average daily rate in Athens was €254 from January to September, up 8% on last year and level with Milan. Paris was higher at €336 and so was Nice at €298, while Rome came in at €251, Zurich at €240, London at €223, Barcelona at €195 and Madrid at €181.

Occupancy in Athens fell 3% to 70%, compared with 73% in Milan, 72% in Rome and 80% in London. Dublin and Edinburgh had the highest occupancy, at 85% each, followed by Barcelona at 82%.

Luxury resorts post the steepest gains

Room rates in Southern Europe rose about 6% in July and August. On weekends they averaged around €250 at 79% occupancy, while Northern Europe had higher occupancy (87%) at a lower rate (about €180). Sardinia had the biggest weekend rate increase in the south at 27%, followed by Lombardy at 18% and northeastern Spain at 13%.

Across Europe’s luxury and upper-upscale segment, resort rates climbed 6.1% over the summer, compared with 1.9% for city hotels. Occupancy rose 1.7% in both groups. Greek resorts raised their average rates by about 9% in January and February and by about 6% in July and August, year on year.

Source: tovima.com