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Greece’s lowest-income households have faced a significantly heavier burden from rising prices than the wealthiest, with cumulative inflation for the poorest 20% running nearly 3.5 percentage points higher between 2019 and September 2026, according to a European Commission study.

The gap highlights the unequal impact of inflation across income groups in Greece, where lower-income households spend a larger share of their budgets on essentials such as food, rent and household energy.

The findings come as the European Commission sharply raised its forecast for Greece’s inflation rate in 2027, from 2.4% to 3.2%, signaling that the cost-of-living burden is likely to persist.

Greece is among the European economies where price increases have affected lower-income households particularly heavily. Across the 22 countries examined in the Commission’s analysis, the gap between the poorest and wealthiest groups averaged 1.8 percentage points. Greece’s difference of approximately 3.5 points is almost twice as large.

The country ranks around eighth in the comparison, behind economies including Estonia, where the gap reaches 8.2 percentage points, and Ireland, at 7.3 points.

The pattern varies across Europe. In Germany, for example, the difference runs in the opposite direction, with inflation for lower-income households approximately 3.2 percentage points lower than for the wealthiest group.

The figures illustrate how the same international price increases can produce different effects on purchasing power, depending on housing costs, energy prices and household consumption patterns.

Food and housing take a larger share of poorer households’ budgets

According to the European Commission analysis, the poorest 20% of Greek households allocate an average of 18.2% of their consumer spending to food, 16.3% to rent and 7% to electricity, natural gas and other household fuels.

Among the wealthiest 20%, the corresponding shares are considerably lower: 14.3% for food, 2.1% for rent and 4.2% for household energy.

Together, these three categories account for approximately 41.5% of the spending budget of lower-income households, compared with 20.6% for the wealthiest group.

Data from Greece’s statistics authority, ELSTAT, show an even wider difference when food and housing are considered together. The 20% of households with the lowest total consumer spending devote 54.4% of their budgets to these two categories, compared with 34.5% among the highest-spending 20%.

The Commission also identifies a shift in how the latest energy crisis has affected different income groups.

During the initial months of the new energy shock, price increases were concentrated largely in transportation fuels, which account for a greater share of spending among wealthier households. Across the European analysis, transportation fuels represent 6.3% of spending for the richest 20%, compared with 3.9% for the poorest.

This initially narrowed the inflation gap between income groups. However, as higher energy costs gradually feed into food prices and household utility bills, the trend could reverse, placing a disproportionate burden on lower-income households.

Inflation gap continued widening after 2022

The European Commission study shows that the widening inequality was not confined to the energy crisis of 2022.

Most of the gap emerged between mid-2021 and the end of 2022, when energy and food prices surged. However, the difference between lower- and higher-income households continued to grow during the subsequent period of easing inflation, from early 2023 through February 2026.

The divergence reflects the different trajectories of prices. While household energy bills declined, food prices continued to rise, affecting those who spend a larger share of their income on basic necessities.

At the same time, lower transportation fuel prices and slower inflation in services benefited higher-income households more.

The broader European figures underline the pressure on essential spending. Between 2019 and September 2026, food and the broader housing category became approximately 41% more expensive across the EU, while the overall price index rose by 31%.

This helps explain why a decline in the annual inflation rate does not reverse previous losses in purchasing power. Even when prices are rising more slowly, households continue to face the higher cost of basic goods and services.

Higher inflation forecast for Greece in 2027

The European Commission has raised its forecast for Greek inflation in 2027 by 0.8 percentage points, while lowering its growth projection to 1.5%.

The combination creates additional pressure on wages, pensions and household budgets. A slowdown in inflation does not mean that prices are falling, while nominal income increases can be eroded if the cost of essential goods and services rises faster.

For households that have already lost more purchasing power to inflation, the next period of price increases begins from a more difficult position.

That disparity, the study suggests, is not fully captured by the overall inflation rate.

Source: tovima.com