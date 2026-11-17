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The European Commission lowered its forecast for Greek economic growth in 2027 on Tuesday, warning that high energy costs, tighter financing conditions and the gradual withdrawal of European Union recovery funding would weigh on investment and household spending. In its autumn economic forecast, published Nov. 17, the Commission projected that Greece’s economy would expand by 1.5% in 2027, down from the 1.6% forecast in May. It left its growth estimate for 2026 unchanged at 1.8% and expects the economy to grow by 1.5% in 2028. Despite the slowdown, Greek growth is expected to remain above the eurozone average, which the Commission forecasts at 1.2% in both 2026 and 2027, rising to 1.3% in 2028.

The revised outlook comes as higher energy prices continue to squeeze household incomes, while the investment boost provided by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), established to support economic recovery after the pandemic, is expected to diminish. The Greek economy expanded by 1.9% year over year in the first half of 2026, supported by domestic demand. Investment is expected to remain strong in the second half of the year, helped by record inflows of European recovery funds.

The Commission forecasts investment growth of 7.3% in 2026, slowing sharply to 2.5% in 2027 and 2.6% in 2028. The 2027 projection nevertheless represents an improvement on the 1.3% growth forecast in the spring.

Inflation Forecast Raised as Household Incomes Come Under Pressure

The Commission also raised its inflation forecasts for Greece, predicting that consumer prices would increase by 4.1% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, upward revisions of 0.4 and 0.8 percentage points, respectively, from its spring estimates. Inflation is expected to ease further to 2.4% in 2028. Higher energy costs have been a major driver of price increases, with inflation averaging 3.8% in the third quarter of 2026. The Commission expects these costs to feed through to the prices of other goods and services, prolonging inflationary pressure into next year.

Greece is also among eight EU countries where real wages are expected to decline in 2026, alongside Romania, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Cyprus and Spain. Although nominal compensation per employee is projected to rise by 3.8% this year, the increase is expected to fall short of inflation, reducing workers’ purchasing power. Nominal compensation is forecast to increase by 3.4% in 2027 and 2.8% in 2028.

The pressure on household budgets is expected to restrain consumer spending. Private consumption is forecast to grow by 1.5% in 2026, slowing to 1.3% in 2027 before recovering slightly to 1.4% in 2028. The Commission said government measures to offset higher energy bills, along with reductions in taxes and social security contributions on employment, would help cushion the impact on households.

Unemployment to Fall More Slowly

Greece’s labor market is expected to continue improving, although job growth is forecast to moderate as economic activity slows. The Commission projects unemployment at 8.4% in 2026, declining to 8% in 2027 and 7.7% in 2028. The estimates for the first two years are slightly higher than the spring forecasts of 8.3% and 7.9%, respectively.

Unemployment fell to 8.3% in the second quarter of 2026, while the long-term unemployment rate declined to 4.3%. However, Greece continued to have the highest long-term unemployment rate in the EU. Labor shortages remain pronounced in sectors including tourism, with the Commission identifying skills shortages and limited access to child care and elder care as obstacles to further employment growth. Employment is projected to rise by 0.5% in 2026, 0.4% in 2027 and 0.3% in 2028.

Budget Surpluses Expected to Continue as Public Debt Falls

The Commission expects Greece to maintain budget surpluses over the next three years, although their size is projected to decline as the government implements additional spending measures and tax relief. The overall government surplus is forecast to narrow from 2% of GDP in 2025 to 0.9% in 2026, 0.7% in 2027 and 0.2% in 2028. The primary surplus, which excludes interest payments on government debt, is expected to reach 4.1% of GDP this year, before declining to 3.7% in 2027 and 3.4% in 2028.

Fiscal measures introduced in 2026, excluding energy subsidies, are estimated to carry an additional cost equivalent to 0.8% of GDP, while energy support measures account for another 0.3%. In 2027, new fiscal measures are expected to cost approximately 0.6% of GDP. These include further public sector wage increases, a 500 euro Christmas benefit for public employees, a 0.5 percentage point reduction in social security contributions and tax relief for families with several children, farmers and the self-employed.

The forecast also incorporates a 95 million euro subsidy for manufacturers facing higher electricity costs in 2026. Despite the additional spending, Greece’s public debt is expected to continue declining. The debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to fall from 145.4% in 2025 to 135.7% in 2026, 130.7% in 2027 and 126.6% in 2028. The 2027 projection is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Commission’s spring estimate. The Commission attributes the expected decline to nominal economic growth, continued budget surpluses and the use of government cash reserves to repay debt.

EU Growth Outlook Improves Despite Persistent Inflation

The Commission’s revised forecast for Greece comes alongside a more favorable assessment of economic growth across the EU. The Commission raised its EU growth forecast for 2026 to 1.4%, matching the rate recorded in 2025. Growth is also projected at 1.4% in 2027 and 1.5% in 2028.

Inflation, however, remains a concern. EU inflation is expected to average 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027 before declining to 2.3% in 2028. Higher energy and food prices are expected to continue affecting household budgets, particularly among lower-income families, which spend a larger share of their income on essential goods. Investment across the bloc is also forecast to slow as recovery funding winds down, while tighter financing conditions and geopolitical uncertainty pose further risks to economic activity.

Source: tovima.com