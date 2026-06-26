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Shein, Temu: What Buyers Should Know About the New Import Fee

Greece's tax authority has issued guidelines on the new customs regime for low-value parcels from outside the EU. The 10 rules cover who pays, when refunds apply and how VAT is handled

English Edition 26.06.2026, 21:14
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Shein, Temu: What Buyers Should Know About the New Import Fee
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Greek consumers ordering from Shein, Temu and similar platforms now have a clearer picture of what the new EU import charge will mean in practice.

Starting July 1, new customs rules take effect for online purchases worth up to €150 from countries outside the EU. The measure introduces a €3 import fee for each distinct type of good and applies across all EU member states, including Greece. It targets only e-commerce purchases made by individual consumers from third countries.

To ensure the rules are applied uniformly, Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), the country’s tax and customs authority, has issued circular 2029/2026, offering 10 clarifications and detailed instructions on the new €3 charge.

A transitional measure

The new fee is temporary and will remain in force until June 30, 2028. From July 1, 2028, the standard customs regime kicks in, with import duties calculated according to each product’s customs category, regardless of its value or how it was purchased and shipped.

Until then, the following guidance applies:

  • The €3 charge applies per type of product, not per parcel.
  • A parcel with a book, a notebook and a pen counts as three items and is charged €9, plus VAT and any other applicable charges.
  • Two identical notebooks count as one item, charged €3.
  • The charge is paid to customs by the import declarant: the platform, the seller, the shipping company or their authorized representative, depending on the shipping arrangement.
  • A product returned because the buyer changed their mind or withdrew from the purchase does not qualify for a refund of the import charge.
  • A refund is possible where customs law allows it, for example when a product is defective or does not match the terms of the order.
  • The charge does not change existing VAT procedures for distance sales of imported goods.
  • VAT is paid at checkout on the platform when the Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) system is used.
  • Under the Special Arrangements, VAT is instead applied when the buyer clears the product through customs.
  • The rules do not apply to goods bought and shipped within Greece or between EU member states.

Source: tovima.com

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