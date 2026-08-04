 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
    [1]=>
    string(18) "Academic Interests"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(7) "Economy"
    [1]=>
    string(38) "Environmental Science & Sustainability"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(24) "Negative News: Financial"
}

ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability

Executive Board member Frank Elderson says rising climate-related disasters and ecosystem decline are creating growing risks for banks, economic growth and global financial stability

English Edition 04.08.2026, 21:30
Σχολιάστε
ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

The climate emergency and the degradation of nature represent a rapidly growing threat to the global economy, according to a senior European Central Bank (ECB) official, as major wildfires continue to affect countries including France, Spain and Greece.

Frank Elderson, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, said the central bank is increasing its monitoring of financial risks linked to the destruction of “ecosystem services” — the natural processes and assets that support human activity.

“These services are not stable, but are rapidly declining. That is why we are talking about a climate and environmental crisis,” Elderson said.

“Knowing this dependence and knowing the exposure of banks to these risks, we conclude that this issue is significant,” he added.

Wildfires Highlight Economic Risks

Across France and Spain, wildfires have spread amid record-breaking temperatures, destroying land, businesses and homes. The disasters are expected to carry a significant economic cost beyond their immediate human impact.

In an interview with the Guardian before the latest wave of disasters across Europe, Elderson said it was clear that the increasing frequency of natural disasters linked to global warming posed a threat to financial stability.

He said more efforts are needed to assess the risks created by the collapse of ecosystem services, noting that humanity’s dependence on nature is more complex to measure than the effects of a single extreme weather event.

Nature-Related Risks and the Economy

Ecosystem services refer to the benefits provided by natural systems and processes. For example, water can serve as a raw material, a source of energy through hydropower or a means of transportation.

Natural systems also provide habitats for marine life that are essential for food production, while supporting recreational activities.

“Nature-related risks can entail substantial economic and financial risks, including through their impacts on credit risk, growth, inflation and — over the longer term — potential financial instability,” Elderson said.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Ιράν: Στρώνει τον δρόμο για να ανοίξουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Πιθανή η συμφωνία με το Ομάν
Κόσμος

Ιράν: Στρώνει τον δρόμο για να ανοίξουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Πιθανή η συμφωνία με το Ομάν
ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability
English Edition

ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability
Chevron: Ειδικό bonus στο προσωπικό μετα τα εντυπωσιακά κέρδη
World

Ειδικό bonus της Chevron στο προσωπικό μετά τα εντυπωσιακά κέρδη
Αμερικανικά ομόλογα: Γιατί ανησυχούν οι traders για τις αγορές
Ομόλογα

Τι ανησυχεί τους traders- Γιατί βλέπουν αναταράξεις
ΗΠΑ: Υπάρχει δρόμος μέχρι να γίνουν εκλογές στη Βενεζουέλα
Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ: Υπάρχει δρόμος μέχρι να γίνουν εκλογές στη Βενεζουέλα
Εξαγωγές: Ποια προϊόντα αλλά και χώρες ενισχύουν την εξωστρέφεια
Economy

Ποια προϊόντα σέρνουν τον χορό των εξαγωγών [γράφημα]

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
UBS: «Σπάνια επενδυτική ευκαιρία» η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ
Business

UBS: Σπάνια επενδυτική ευκαιρία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ - Τιμή στόχος στα 55 ευρώ

Η UBS ξεκινά την κάλυψη της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και βάζει τον πήχη στα 55 ευρώ - Τι δίνει αξία στον όμιλο

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ιράν: Για πόσο καιρό θα χρησιμοποιεί το Ορμούζ ως όπλο
World

Για πόσο καιρό το Ιράν θα κρατά το Ορμούζ ως όπλο;

Το Ιράν μπορεί να κράταει τον έλεγχο του Ορμούζ για περισσότερο από όσο ελπίζει ο υπόλοιπος κόσμος

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Εξαγωγές: Τα πλέον δημοφιλή ελληνικά προϊόντα στη Σουηδία
Economy

Εισάγουμε ΙΧ, εξάγουμε φέτα - Το ισοζύγιο με Σουηδία [γραφήματα]

Από μετρητές αερίων, σύρματα, καλώδια και ενδύματα έως ελαιόλαδο και φέτα περιλαμβάνουν οι ελληνικές εξαγωγές προς τη σουηδική αγορά

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Εξοχικές κατοικίες: Ακριβό το τ.μ. σε Μύκονο, Σαντορίνη και Πάρο [πίνακες]
Ακίνητα

Πόσο πάει το τ.μ. «στου ονείρου τα νησιά» [πίνακες]

Αυξημένες είναι και φέτος οι τιμές στις εξοχικές κατοικίες - Οι μεγάλοι «πρωταγωνιστές»

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Εθνική Τράπεζα: Αναβαθμίζει τις εκτιμήσεις η UBS
Τράπεζες

Αναβαθμίζει τις εκτιμήσεις για την Εθνική Τράπεζα η UBS

Η UBS διατήρησε τη σύσταση «Buy» και την τιμή-στόχο στα 18,70 ευρώ ανά μετοχή για την Εθνική Τράπεζα

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ελαιόλαδο: Σε δοκιμασία η παραγωγή – Φόβοι για αύξηση των τιμών
AGRO

Οι φωτιές απειλούν το ελαιόλαδο - Φόβοι για ράλι τιμών

Καύσωνες, ξηρασία και πυρκαγιές περιορίζουν την ευρωπαϊκή παραγωγή σε μια σειρά καλλιέργειες όπως το ελαιόλαδο

Ανθή Γεωργίου
Shein: Πολύτιμος ο Αύγουστος για την πλατφόρμα – Στην τελική ευθεία για την IPO
World

Όλα ή τίποτα για την Shein: Στοχεύει σε IPO με αποτίμηση μαμούθ

Η Shein επιδιώκει αποτίμηση 30-40 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων για την αρχική δημόσια προσφορά του Χονγκ Κονγκ τον Αύγουστο

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Ισχυρές παρά τους γεωπολιτικούς κινδύνους, λέει η Morningstar DBRS 
Τράπεζες

Γιατί οι ελληνικές τράπεζες είναι ισχυρές απέναντι στο γεωπολιτικό σοκ 

Τι λέει για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες η Morningstar DBRS και τις αντοχές στις διεθνείς αναταράξεις - Η «ασπίδα» που διαθέτουν

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Περισσότερα από English Edition
ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability
English Edition

ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability

Executive Board member Frank Elderson says rising climate-related disasters and ecosystem decline are creating growing risks for banks, economic growth and global financial stability

Fatal Copter Collision Overshadows Wildfire Battle as Criminal Probe Expands
English Edition

Fatal Copter Collision Overshadows Wildfire Battle as Criminal Probe Expands

As firefighters continue battling scattered flare-ups along the Attica-Boeotia front, investigators are examining new video evidence and pursuing felony charges over the blaze's suspected origin

Greece Plans €4.7 Billion in Early Debt Repayments by Year-End
English Edition

Greece Plans €4.7 Billion in Early Debt Repayments by Year-End

Greece plans €4.7 billion in early debt repayments by year-end, aiming to cut borrowing needs, strengthen market confidence and reduce its debt ratio.

Rethymno Wildfires Leave Trail of Destruction, Authorities on Alert
English Edition

Rethymno Wildfires Leave Trail of Destruction, Authorities on Alert

Southern Rethymno counts the devastating cost of wildfires: two firefighters dead, thousands of acres burned and communities facing widespread destruction

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens
English Edition

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

British volunteer Elizabeth-Jane Ross was found dead in a suitcase in Athens. Police identified a 26-year-old suspect in the murder case

Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation
English Edition

Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation

Two Bell firefighting helicopters collided while battling the Psatha wildfire near Megara, triggering a major search-and-rescue operation for their crews

Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced
English Edition

Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced

Two landmark court rulings in Greece and Strasbourg reaffirm the rule of law, protect judicial independence and send a clear message: press freedom cannot be threatened, intimidated or silenced

Haris P. Pamboukis
Latest News
Ιράν: Στρώνει τον δρόμο για να ανοίξουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Πιθανή η συμφωνία με το Ομάν
Κόσμος

Ιράν: Στρώνει τον δρόμο για να ανοίξουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Πιθανή η συμφωνία με το Ομάν

Μια συμφωνία Ιράν-Ομάν για τη διαχείριση των Στενών του Ορμούζ είναι πολύ πιθανή ακόμη και αύριο, σύμφωνα με το ιρανικό υπουργείο Εξωτερικών. Και αυτό μπορεί να είναι το πρώτο βήμα για ασφαλή ναυσιπλοΐα στον πορθμό.

ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability
English Edition

ECB Warns Climate Crisis Threatens Financial Stability

Executive Board member Frank Elderson says rising climate-related disasters and ecosystem decline are creating growing risks for banks, economic growth and global financial stability

Chevron: Ειδικό bonus στο προσωπικό μετα τα εντυπωσιακά κέρδη
World

Ειδικό bonus της Chevron στο προσωπικό μετά τα εντυπωσιακά κέρδη

Το μπόνους ανέρχεται στο μισό του μηνιαίου βασικού μισθού για τους περισσότερους υπαλλήλους

Αμερικανικά ομόλογα: Γιατί ανησυχούν οι traders για τις αγορές
Ομόλογα

Τι ανησυχεί τους traders- Γιατί βλέπουν αναταράξεις

Οι επενδυτές στα αμερικανικά ομόλογα προετοιμάζονται για μια περίοδο έντονων διακυμάνσεων

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
ΗΠΑ: Υπάρχει δρόμος μέχρι να γίνουν εκλογές στη Βενεζουέλα
Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ: Υπάρχει δρόμος μέχρι να γίνουν εκλογές στη Βενεζουέλα

Επτά μήνες μετά τη σύλληψη του Νικολάς Μαδούρο, κατά τη διάρκεια στρατιωτικής επιχείρησης των ΗΠΑ, εκπρόσωποι της Ντέλσι Ροντρίγκες και μέλη της αντιπολίτευσης θα πραγματοποιήσουν αυτή την εβδομάδα στο Καράκας την πρώτη τους σειρά συνομιλιών.

Εξαγωγές: Ποια προϊόντα αλλά και χώρες ενισχύουν την εξωστρέφεια
Economy

Ποια προϊόντα σέρνουν τον χορό των εξαγωγών [γράφημα]

Οι βασικοί «κινητήρες» για τις ελληνικές εξαγωγές - Οι νέες αγορές και ο ρόλος των χωρών της Ευρώπης

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Δήμας: Προχωράνε αρδευτικά έργα σε Νεστόριο και Σελλάνα
AGRO

Δήμας: Προχωράνε αρδευτικά έργα σε Νεστόριο και Σελλάνα

Τα έργα είναι συνολικού προϋπολογισμού άνω των 86 εκατ. ευρώ, αναφέρει ο Χρίστος Δήμας

Πετρέλαιο: «Βουτιά» άνω του 4% με φόντο πιθανή συμφωνία ΗΠΑ – Ιράν
Commodities

Η ελπίδα για συμφωνία ΗΠΑ - Ιράν «γκρεμίζει» το πετρέλαιο

Το ενδεχόμενο συμφωνίας για τα Στενά του Ορμούζ έφερε πτώση στις τιμές για το πετρέλαιο

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Cenergy: Άλμα πωλήσεων και κερδοφορία το α’ εξάμηνο του 2026 – Αναβαθμίζονται οι εκτιμήσεις για EBITDA
Business

Αυξημένα κατά 45% τα κέρδη της Cenergy το α' 6μηνο του 2026

Τα κέρδη προ φόρων της Cenergy αυξήθηκαν κατά 43%, φθάνοντας τα 177 εκατ. ευρώ, ενώ τα καθαρά κέρδη μετά από φόρους ανήλθαν σε 138 εκατ. ευρώ

Παπουτσάνης: Αύξηση πωλήσεων και κερδών στο α΄εξάμηνο
Business

Τι δείχνουν τα αποτελέσματα εξαμήνου της Παπουτσάνης

Ο κύκλος εργασιών της Παπουτσάνης το α’ εξάμηνο διαμορφώθηκε στα 40,7 εκατ. ευρώ, αυξημένος κατα 5% - Υψηλότερα κατά 8% και τα καθαρά κέρδη στα 3,4 εκατ. ευρώ

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Σε νέα ιστορικά υψηλά με οδηγό τον τεχνολογικό κλάδο
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Σε νέα ιστορικά υψηλά τα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Η ανακοίνωση των εταιρικών αποτελεσμάτων ενίσχυσε το επενδυτικό κλίμα - Ανοδο 1,7% κατέγραψε ο τεχνολογικός κλάδος

ΗΠΑ: Πρόοδος στις συνομιλίες με το Ιράν για τα Στενά του Ορμουζ
Επικαιρότητα

Ρούμπιο: «Βλέπει» πρόοδο στις συνομιλίες με το Ιράν

Ελπίδες για συμφωνία πολύ σύντομα για τα Στενά του Ορμούζ, λέει ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ Μάρκο Ρούμπιο

Τουρισμός για Όλους: Ανοίγει αύριο η πλατφόρμα
Τουρισμός

Τουρισμός για Όλους: Ανοίγει αύριο η πλατφόρμα

Η υποβολή των αιτήσεων για το Τουρισμός για Όλους θα διαρκέσει έως τις 21 Αυγούστου

Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Η ελληνική κοινότητα AI χτίζει γέφυρες με τη διεθνή επιστημονική σκηνή
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Πώς ελληνική κοινότητα AI χτίζει γέφυρες με τη διεθνή επιστημονική σκηνή

Σε ποιο πεδίο θα κριθεί αν το brain circulation μπορεί να μετατραπεί σε επενδύσεις, νέες επιχειρήσεις και παραγωγικές εφαρμογές για Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη

Ταυτότητες: Πότε παύουν να ισχύουν οριστικά οι παλαιές
Κοινωνία

Πότε παύουν να ισχύουν οριστικά οι «μπλε» ταυτότητες

'Ολα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για τις νέες ταυτότητες και τη διαδικασία έκδοσής τους

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Η Scope βλέπει υψηλότερα κέρδη το 2026 – Οι νέες προβλέψεις για Εθνική, Alpha, Eurobank και Πειραιώς
Τράπεζες

Scope για ελληνικές τράπεζες: Ακόμη πιο ψηλά τα κέρδη του 2026 

Η ισχυρή πιστωτική επέκταση και τα ανθεκτικά περιθώρια διατηρούν σε τροχιά υψηλής κερδοφορίας τις ελληνικές τράπεζες

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies