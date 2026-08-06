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Mykonos, Naxos, Paros, Ios and Santorini Top Picks for Int’l Travelers

Report's analysts say the data points to shifting travel patterns among Greece's traditional source markets

English Edition 06.08.2026, 07:38
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Mykonos, Naxos, Paros, Ios and Santorini Top Picks for Int’l Travelers
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Mykonos, Naxos, Paros, Ios, and Santorini are the top holiday destinations selected by international travelers to Greece, so far this summer, according to data released by leading ferry ticket booking platform Ferryscanner.

The findings are based on ferry bookings made between January 1 and July 28 for travel scheduled from June through September and compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The five islands topped the list across Ferryscanner’s key international markets. Another Cycladic island, Milos was also a strong choice by travelers from Australia, France, and the US. British and French travelers preferred Sifnos and Skiathos, which was also popular with Italians.

American travelers also showed a growing interest in destinations closer to Athens, with bookings to Aegina and Hydra up by 35.4% and 34.1%, respectively.

According to the report’s analysts, the data points to shifting travel patterns among Greece’s traditional source markets. Despite remaining one of Greece’s most sought-after destinations, Santorini recorded declines in bookings across five of the country’s largest tourism markets. The steepest drop came from Australia, with bookings down by 31.6%, followed by the UK (-25.8%), Italy (-21.4%), France (-16.6%), and the US (-14.5%).

Another interesting trend sees robust demand for Greece by travelers from Turkey, with the number of bookings up 53.9%, the strongest increase among the country’s 15 top markets, thanks in large part to the fast-track visa scheme.

Source: tovima.com

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