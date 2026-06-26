Greece Plans First Astronaut Mission to Space Station

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Greece has begun planning its first astronaut mission to the International Space Station, with the project expected to combine scientific research, innovation and educational initiatives.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Athens to discuss the preparations for the historic mission, following the official start of astronaut training by European Space Agency for Adrianos Golemis.

The planned mission is expected to take place within the next two years and will last up to three weeks. It is part of Greece’s new National Space Strategy, which aims to strengthen the country’s role in space research through 2035.

Scientific experiments and Greek innovation in space

During the meeting, officials examined the benefits the mission could bring to Greece’s scientific community. The Greek astronaut is expected to carry out experiments and technology demonstrations based on proposals from dozens of Greek research groups, institutions and universities.

Greek companies will also have the opportunity to present innovative solutions designed for space conditions. The mission is expected to provide valuable data for future applications and research, while strengthening international cooperation in space technology.

Inspiring the next generation of scientists

The project will also include educational activities aimed at encouraging young people to engage with science and technology.

Among the proposals discussed are student competitions for satellite construction, STEM programs and opportunities for students to send questions to astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The meeting was attended by Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, Secretary General for Telecommunications and Posts Konstantinos Karantzalos, and astronaut trainee Adrianos Golemis, who is also a space mission doctor.

Source: tovima.com