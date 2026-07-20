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Greece Heatwave Continues as Temperatures Reach 43°C

An intense heatwave will continue across Greece through midweek, with temperatures climbing as high as 43°C before gradually easing from Thursday. Only isolated showers are expected in northern mountainous areas

English Edition 20.07.2026, 07:46
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Greece Heatwave Continues as Temperatures Reach 43°C
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An intense heatwave with exceptionally high temperatures is expected to continue across Greece, while skies will remain mostly clear in the majority of the country.

The only exception will be the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Central and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace in northern Greece, where a few isolated showers are forecast during the afternoon. Elsewhere, long spells of sunshine will prevail, with excellent weather conditions across the Ionian Sea, the mainland, and the Aegean.

On Monday (July 20), temperatures will remain exceptionally high, reaching 37°C to 40°C across northern mainland Greece, 42°C in the Thessalian Plain, and 41°C to 42°C in western Central Greece. Eastern Central Greece will see highs of 38°C, while the regions of Boeotia and Phthiotis are expected to reach 42°C. In the Peloponnese, temperatures will climb to 40°C.

The Ionian Islands are forecast to see temperatures of up to 39°C, while Rhodes and surrounding areas will range between 34°C and 38°C. In the Athens region, sunshine is expected throughout the day, with temperatures rising from 26°C in the morning to 38°C by midday. Thessaloniki will see a few high clouds, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 36°C.

Weather Outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday will bring another day of extreme heat. Temperatures across northern mainland Greece will reach 40°C, while parts of Thessaly are expected to see highs of 42°C to 43°C. Central and southern mainland Greece will experience temperatures between 40°C and 41°C.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to ease slightly in northern Greece. However, Thessaly and areas farther south will continue to experience intense heat, with highs of up to 41°C.

Heatwave Holds Firm

The heatwave affecting Greece will keep temperatures at exceptionally high levels, reaching 43°C in some locations. According to the forecast, Monday will remain generally sunny, with temporary cloud cover developing over mainland areas during the afternoon. Brief showers or isolated thunderstorms may occur in the mountainous regions of northern Greece.

The highest temperatures are expected across the mainland, where the mercury will climb to 40°C or 41°C, while conditions on the islands will remain somewhat cooler. The heatwave is expected to peak on Tuesday, particularly across Thessaly, eastern Central Greece, the Peloponnese, and the Attica region. A gradual easing of the heat is forecast from Thursday.

Heat Stress and Risk Levels

Despite the very high temperatures expected between July 20 and July 22, the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) index does not indicate widespread conditions of extreme heat stress. However, parts of western Greece, Thessaly, eastern Central Greece, Attica, and the southern Peloponnese are expected to fall within the yellow risk category, meaning conditions could affect people working or exercising outdoors, as well as vulnerable groups.

Detailed Forecast for the Coming Days

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

A few clouds are expected over Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, increasing from late morning and bringing localized showers and isolated thunderstorms before conditions improve during the evening. Across the rest of the country, the weather will remain generally sunny, with temporary cloud cover over mainland areas and localized showers in the mountains. Limited transport of African dust is also expected.

Winds will blow from the north at 3 to 5 Beaufort, reaching 6 Beaufort over the seas. Temperatures will remain very high, locally reaching 41°C.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Localized showers and scattered thunderstorms are forecast across northern mainland Greece, mainly in Central and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, with conditions improving from the afternoon onward. Elsewhere, temporary cloud cover is expected over Thessaly, the Sporades, eastern Central Greece, and Evia, where isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

Northerly winds will blow at 3 to 5 Beaufort, locally reaching 6 Beaufort over the seas. Temperatures will fall across northern Greece but remain high in southern parts of the country.

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Eastern mainland Greece, the Sporades, and Evia are expected to see periods of cloudiness, with a chance of localized showers and isolated thunderstorms that will weaken by the evening. Elsewhere, the weather will remain generally sunny, with temporary afternoon cloud cover over inland areas.

Northerly winds will blow at 3 to 5 Beaufort, reaching 7 Beaufort in some sea areas. Temperatures will gradually return to levels that are typical for the season.

Source: tovima.com

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