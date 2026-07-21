Greece Launches €65M Water Projects to Combat Drought

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Greece has launched a new €65 million funding program aimed at tackling water scarcity by supporting water supply infrastructure projects across the country.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy announced the initiative following the completion of funding for 103 water infrastructure projects in 63 municipalities over the past 12 months, with a combined value of €142 million.

Municipalities and local water utility companies experiencing water shortages are invited to submit project proposals by September 11, 2026. Applications must include a detailed description of the planned works and a fully documented budget.

More Funding Planned for Vulnerable Regions

The government also announced that two additional funding calls will be launched by September in cooperation with the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

The first will allocate €30 million for water supply projects on islands with more than 3,500 residents, while the second will provide €20 million for mountain communities. Together with the newly announced program, the additional funding will bring the total budget for upcoming water infrastructure projects to €115 million.

Part of a Broader Water Management Strategy

The new funding initiative complements other ongoing programs, including support for restoring water infrastructure damaged by severe flooding in central Greece, as well as projects targeting smaller islands under a separate national initiative.

According to the ministry, the investments form part of the government’s broader strategy to address increasing water scarcity. The plan includes the country’s first National Water Strategy, alongside legislative reforms designed to create a more coordinated and effective framework for water management.

The government says the combined measures are intended to strengthen the resilience of water supply networks and help communities better cope with the growing challenges posed by drought.

Source: tovima.com