Athens Stock Exchange: 8 Listed Firms To Pay Out Over €900M

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At a time when international markets are being tested by a major sell-off following the US elections and economic uncertainty continues to weigh on risk appetite, eight Greek listed companies are preparing to return significant amounts to their shareholders by the end of 2026.

The bulk of the payouts will come from the four systemic banks, which, drawing on strong results and solid capital positions, are paying generous interim dividends from this year’s earnings. At the same time, Jumbo is making a special distribution, while the calendar for the coming weeks also includes Trastor, Motor Oil and ADMIE Holding.

The Banks’ Interim Dividends

First on the calendar, with an ex-dividend date of November 16, is National Bank of Greece, which plans to pay an interim dividend of 0.26 euros per share, for a total of more than 230 million euros. The bank is expected to maintain its policy of distributing 60% of its profits again this year.

On the same date, Jumbo shareholders will see the ex-date for the company’s special cash distribution of 1 euro per share, totaling about 134.4 million euros. The move is especially significant given that the company has already distributed 161.2 million euros to shareholders in 2026, or 1.20 euros per share.

Eurobank follows on November 23, with the ex-dividend date for its interim dividend of 0.0599 euros per share. The total amount comes to 240 million euros, up 27% from last year’s corresponding payout. For 2026 as a whole, management maintains its target of a 55% payout ratio, with shareholder returns split between cash dividends and share buybacks at a ratio of roughly 60% to 40%.

The interim dividend of Trastor Real Estate Investment Company, at 0.02 euros per share, also goes ex on the same day, with a total amount of about 7.9 million euros.

Next is Alpha Bank, with an ex-dividend date of November 30 for its interim dividend of 0.0552835663 euros per share. The total amount is about 124 million euros. The bank maintains its plan to distribute 55% of its reported profits for 2026, while the cumulative amount set aside for distributions reached 421 million euros in the first nine months.

Piraeus, Motor Oil and ADMIE in December

December 21 has been set as the ex-dividend date for Piraeus Bank’s interim dividend of 0.10 euros per share, totaling 124 million euros. Payment is scheduled for December 28, subject to supervisory approval. For the full year, management has set a target of 650 million euros in cash distributions.

December 21 is also the ex-dividend date for Motor Oil’s interim dividend of 0.55 euros per share, with a total of about 60 million euros. ADMIE Holding’s interim dividend of 0.05 euros per share, totaling about 18 million euros, also goes ex on the same date.

Source: tovima.com