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he European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution rejecting the 2019 Turkey-Libya memorandum on maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean, reaffirming its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and calling for a coordinated European response, including the possible introduction of targeted measures.

The resolution, adopted by a show of hands in Strasbourg, reiterates Parliament’s position that the memorandum infringes upon the sovereign rights of third countries, violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and cannot produce legal consequences for states that are not parties to it.

It also strongly criticizes the ratification of the agreement by Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives on Oct. 20, stressing that the decision does not alter its legal status or make its provisions binding on third countries.

The agreement, signed by Turkey and Libya in November 2019, seeks to delimit maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean, disregarding the maritime entitlements of Greek islands, including Crete and the Dodecanese.

The European Parliament’s position is consistent with the conclusions of the European Council in 2019 and 2025 and subsequent statements by EU leaders, who have described the agreement as incompatible with international law and reaffirmed their support for Greece and Cyprus.

Blue Homeland and maritime activities

The resolution also addresses Turkey’s unilateral activities in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, including its maritime claims and the controversial and revisionist Blue Homeland doctrine.

MEPs criticize plans for Turkish marine parks extending beyond the country’s territorial waters, arguing that such initiatives could be used to advance Ankara’s maritime claims.

The resolution also raises concerns over the use of navigational telex (NAVTEX) announcements in support of unilateral claims, violations of territorial waters and illegal fishing.

It calls on Turkey to refrain from actions that could undermine the sovereign rights of other states or violate international law.

Particular reference is made to the laying of undersea cables and the implementation of the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the planned electricity link between Greece and Cyprus, as well as other projects of common European interest.

The European Parliament calls for the protection of such infrastructure and urges Ankara not to obstruct their implementation.

Support for Greece and Cyprus

The resolution explicitly recognizes the maritime rights of Greek islands, including Crete and the Dodecanese, while criticizing Turkey’s longstanding threat of war, or casus belli, in the event Greece extends its territorial waters in the Aegean.

It also stresses that Turkey and Libya cannot establish maritime boundaries affecting Greece without its consent.

Among its principal provisions, the resolution:

Calls on Turkey and Libya to respect the provisions and principles of UNCLOS

Reaffirms the European Parliament’s solidarity with Greece and Cyprus

Calls for the cancellation of the Turkey-Libya memorandum and related agreements concerning hydrocarbons

Opposes the issuance or implementation of permits in maritime areas where third countries have sovereign rights or jurisdiction

Possible targeted measures and review of EU funding

A key element of the resolution is its call for the Council of the European Union to consider targeted measures against individuals or entities responsible for activities that violate the sovereign rights of EU member states through the implementation of the Turkey-Libya memorandum.

The proposed measures would depend on whether implementation of the agreement results in violations of the rights of member states.

The European Parliament also calls for a review of EU financial cooperation with Turkey and Libya to ensure that European funds are not used to support activities connected with the implementation of the memorandum.

It further advocates a coordinated diplomatic response by the EU to safeguard the interests of its member states, protect maritime rights and contribute to stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

The resolution follows the EU’s renewed condemnation of the memorandum after its ratification by Libya’s eastern-based parliament in October. Brussels has maintained that the agreement cannot affect the sovereign rights of third countries, while stressing that relations with Turkey must be based on respect for international law and good-neighborly relations.

Source: tovima.com