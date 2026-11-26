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Greek households will need to budget nearly 65 euros more for their Christmas dinner than they did two years ago, according to estimates released by INKA, the General Federation of Consumers of Greece. The consumer group puts the cost of a traditional festive meal at 220.75 euros this year, compared with 186.85 euros in 2025 and 156.02 euros in 2024. Its estimates cover a meal for four to six people, including meat, vegetables, cheese, drinks and desserts.

How much will Christmas food cost in 2026?

Meat accounts for the largest share of the bill. A two kilogram turkey is expected to cost 32 euros, or 16 euros per kilogram, while the ingredients for the stuffing will add another 22 euros. Two kilograms of lamb chops will cost around 38 euros, at 19 euros per kilogram, while a kilogram of sausages will cost a further 14 euros.

Half a kilogram of feta is priced at 7.50 euros, while the same quantity of kasseri or graviera, two popular Greek cheeses, will cost 11 euros. Vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, spring onions, cabbage, carrots and potatoes, account for a comparatively small share of the total.

Traditional Greek Christmas sweets also represent a considerable expense. A kilogram of melomakarona, honey soaked cookies, and kourabiedes, butter cookies coated in powdered sugar, is estimated to cost 22 euros. INKA’s calculation includes another 24 euros for additional desserts and six euros for fruit.

A bottle of wine is priced at 18 euros, while eight soft drinks and four beers will cost a combined 18 euros.

The additional costs of hosting Christmas dinner

For a family of four, this year’s estimated cost works out at approximately 55.20 euros per person. However, INKA notes that its calculations do not cover all the expenses associated with preparing and hosting Christmas dinner. Items such as cooking oil, lemons and eggs, as well as electricity, decorations and candles, are not included in the estimate and could add another 10 euros to the bill.

That would bring the total cost to around 231 euros, although the final amount will depend on the quantities purchased and the products households choose.

Source: tovima.com