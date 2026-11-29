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The festive shopping season officially kicks off on Thursday, December 10, with extended store hours and Sunday openings on three weekends in December.

Under a proposal from the Athens Traders Association, stores will open on Sundays, December 13, 20, and 27, giving consumers more time to shop. On the first of these, December 13, shops would operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the following two Sundays, hours would run two hours longer, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Market representatives expect heavy foot traffic on those days, “provided economic conditions allow and holiday bonuses have been paid” to employees.

Starting December 10, stores will stay open continuously on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The one exception is Monday, December 14, when they will close at 4 p.m. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, stores are expected to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., leaving room for last-minute purchases before families gather around the holiday table.

Mandatory closures

Stores will stay closed on Christmas Day and the day after, December 25 and 26. The association also recommends that they stay shut on Saturday, January 2, the day after New Year’s, in keeping with the traditional day of rest for retail workers.

The holiday schedule is not legally binding, however. As the association notes, “the holiday schedule is optional, and it is up to each employer whether to apply it.”

Source: tovima.com