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With Greece in a leading role and its headquarters in Athens, the European Digital Infrastructure Consortium “IMPACTS-EDIC” will develop shared digital infrastructure and cross-border public services for citizens and businesses. The legal framework for its operation in Greece is set out in a bill from the Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence, titled “Incorporation of the European Digital Infrastructure Consortium ‘IMPACTS-EDIC’ into the Greek Legal Order and Other Provisions.” The Greek Parliament’s plenary approved the bill on Thursday, November 26.

Today, a European citizen who works or studies in another member state is often asked to submit documents and information that the public administration of their own country already holds. IMPACTS-EDIC aims to help national information systems work together, so that citizens and businesses can deal more easily with public services in other European countries, with less bureaucracy and greater security. Participating countries will also be able to develop and use digital applications jointly, reducing the cost and time needed to build similar solutions at the national level.

Greece’s Leading Role

Greece, a founding member of the consortium, has played a leading role in preparing the initiative since 2023, through the Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence and its agency, GRNET (National Infrastructures for Research and Technology). Greece holds the presidency of the Assembly of Members, and the consortium’s headquarters are being set up at the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance. Greece’s participation opens up new opportunities to use the expertise of Greek universities, research bodies and the domestic tech ecosystem in European projects.

“Just as in Greece we managed to get the state’s information systems to communicate with each other, in Europe we must now look at how the public administrations of member states can work together,” said Minister of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence Dimitris Papastergiou. “Because a citizen who works, studies or travels in another European country should not run into digital borders.”

“There is, however, another important dimension: Europe’s digital autonomy. We have the opportunity to develop together, as Europeans, the technology we need for our public services. And it is especially important that Greece, with the experience it has gained in the digital transformation of the public sector and the excellent scientists it has, is leading this effort,” Papastergiou added.

The First Project

The consortium’s first project, called “IMPACTS X-Gov,” has already been approved, with a total budget of €12 million. Of this, €6 million comes from the EU’s Digital Europe Programme and €6 million from cash and in-kind contributions by the partners. The project will start in January 2027 and run until December 2029.

Among other things, the project provides for:

The development of a shared platform for creating digital public services and a catalog of reusable digital solutions.

The creation of a secure cross-border data exchange network.

The use of the European Digital Identity Wallet.

The creation of an Interoperability Regulatory Sandbox.

The operation of IMPACTS-EDIC does not involve creating a central European register of personal data, nor does it replace national information systems. Data exchange will take place in line with the European and national legal frameworks on personal data protection and cybersecurity.

Other Provisions in the Bill

The bill also provides for:

Fiber-optic networks: an extension of the existing contract for the operation and technical support of the 68 Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs), which serve 3,022 bodies in the wider public sector across the country. The extension applies until a new tender is completed, and in any case until August 31, 2027, ensuring the networks keep running smoothly.

Citizen service centers (KEP): more ways for the centers to serve the public, including service by phone and written communication through digital chat. The new options complement in-person service at KEP offices and the video-call service already available through myKEPlive.

Data centers: an extension, until December 31, 2027, of the deadline for existing, legally operating data centers to comply with the requirements of the relevant fire-protection standard.

Source: tovima.com