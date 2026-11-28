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In 2026, rising prices are cutting more deeply into the purchasing power of holiday budgets, according to data from the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEP). A clear sign of this year’s pressure is that 63% of consumers plan to spend about the same as last year, while the share planning to spend more has fallen from 13% to 9%.

At the same time, headline inflation has risen to 5.7%, from 2.0% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2024. As November 2026 draws to a close, the pressure is already showing in prices and in consumers’ plans. Its impact on this year’s holiday sales will become clear once the season is over.

What the ‘Same Amount’ Buys This Year

So how much does the “same amount” cost this year compared with the past two years? Based on the general consumer price index, a basket that follows the general index and cost €300 in 2025 would cost about €317 in 2026. If €300 was the 2024 baseline, it would cost about €324 in 2026. This is an indicative calculation of purchasing power.

The biggest pressure this year comes from housing, up 15.1%, and transportation, up 13.8%, which take up a larger share of the family budget. For the holiday table, the Institute of Commerce and Services (INEMY) had already estimated an increase of 3.6% to 7.1% in 2025 compared with 2024, depending on the menu and the number of people.

Shopping Habits Are Changing

So what is changing in consumer habits? The holiday table is taking top priority. The share planning to buy food and drinks has risen from 61% to 64%, and the share planning celebrations at home has increased from 53% to 55%. Gifts remain at about the same level, edging up from 41% to 42%.

Discretionary purchases are becoming more selective. From 2025 to 2026, plans to spend on:

experiences and outings fell from 35% to 29%

clothing and accessories fell from 58% to 53%

technology fell from 28% to 24%

decorations fell from 20% to 15%

Over the past two years, 90% to 95% of consumers have said finding the best price is important. Some 60% name the best price or a special offer as their main criterion, and 66% have used or plan to use online research, mainly to compare prices. At the same time, 51% plan to do most of their shopping in physical stores.

What High Prices Mean for Sales

The 2025 experience shows how unevenly sales can be shared. While the overall retail turnover index rose 6.9% in December, 52% of businesses in a survey by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) reported lower holiday sales, and 32% reported roughly the same. Ahead of this year’s holidays, in the third quarter of 2026, nominal turnover rose 3.3% across retail and 1.5% among small and medium-sized businesses, mainly because of high inflation rather than demand.

For 2026, the most well-founded forecast for the holiday market, starting with the double sales event of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is greater pressure on the volume of discretionary purchases and steadier demand for food and gifts. Even if holiday turnover rises in euros, real performance will be judged by how much sales grew at constant prices and how activity was spread across sectors and business sizes.