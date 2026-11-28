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Vangelis Liakos resigned as deputy minister of interior on Saturday following allegations concerning direct public-sector contracts awarded to businesses linked to his two sisters.

The Maximos Mansion described the resignation as the right decision.

“This decision does credit to Mr. Liakos. Given how the case has developed, he did the right thing, both for himself and for the party,” a government source said.

In his resignation statement, Liakos denounced what he called an “unethical and vulgar attack,” insisting that he had never been involved in his sisters’ professional activities and rejecting any suggestion of collective family responsibility.

He said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the hope of putting an end to what he described as “pre-election character assassination.” He also vowed to continue his legal and political fight to clear his name and expose what he called a conspiracy against him.

The controversy centers on direct contracts awarded by municipalities and other public-sector bodies to businesses linked to Liakos’ two sisters. According to reports by Ta Nea, the contracts exceed 1.5 million euros. Some are reportedly under scrutiny by the financial prosecutor as part of an investigation into the Municipality of Spetses.

One company, OTA Organotiki OE, in which one of the sisters has held a stake since 2021, reportedly received direct awards worth 108,000 euros from the Athens Urban Transport Organization (STASY) between 2024 and 2026. It also received three contracts totaling 34,800 euros in 2023 from Irodoros, a municipal entity in Megara, within Liakos’ electoral district.

Liakos has denied influencing the awarding of contracts or having any involvement in the companies. He previously said his only income came from his parliamentary salary and that his sister resigned as his parliamentary aide before he became deputy minister to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The government initially defended him, with spokesman Pavlos Marinakis rejecting the notion of family responsibility. He later acknowledged potential conflict-of-interest concerns, saying businesses belonging to ministers’ relatives should not receive new public contracts after their appointment.