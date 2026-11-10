Greece’s €400 Pension Benefit: Who Qualifies and When

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece is increasing its annual financial support payment for pensioners and other eligible groups to €400, with the money expected to be paid at the end of November alongside December pensions.

Labor Minister Niki Kerameus has said the payment is scheduled to be made during that period. The expanded measure is expected to benefit approximately 2.2 million people, with more categories included under the new arrangement.

Who is eligible for the €400 payment?

The benefit is available to pensioners aged 65 and older, provided they had reached that age by December 31, 2025, for the first payment.

An exception applies to people aged 60 and older who receive exclusively a survivor’s pension, commonly known in Greece as a widow’s or widower’s pension. They qualify only if they do not also receive their own old-age pension.

The payment also covers people with disabilities, regardless of age, provided they receive the designated disability pensions or welfare benefits. Uninsured elderly people who receive the corresponding state benefits are also eligible.

According to government announcements, there are no income or property criteria for these categories.

Who is excluded?

Pensioners under 65 who receive an old-age pension are not eligible. Receiving a retirement pension alone does not establish entitlement to the payment.

The exception is for people aged at least 60 who receive only a survivor’s pension and have no separate old-age pension.

The age deadline for the first payment

People who turn 65 during 2026 will not qualify for the first payment. To be eligible under the age-based category, pensioners must have reached 65 by December 31, 2025.

The €400 benefit is an annual payment and, under the current plan, is expected to be distributed every November.

Source: tovima.com