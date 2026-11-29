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A sailing ban is in effect across much of Greece on Sunday, November 29, as gale-force northerly and northeasterly winds are forecast to reach 9 to 10 on the Beaufort scale in parts of the Aegean and 8 in the Ionian, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY). The weather has forced a string of ferry cancellations and schedule changes.

The winds are building steadily, and Attica’s ports will feel the worst of it from the afternoon. Morning departures from Piraeus are running as scheduled, but two evening sailings are canceled: the Nissos Rodos to Kos and Rhodes at 6 p.m. and the Diagoras to Chios and Mytilene at 8 p.m. Saronic Gulf services have also been disrupted. The first morning sailing did not run, and several hydrofoils remain in port.

In Rafina, morning ferries to the Cyclades left on time. As conditions worsen, the afternoon departures of Fast Ferries Andros at 4:45 p.m. and Superstar at 6 p.m. to Andros, Tinos and Mykonos have been called off. From midday onward, sailings out of Lavrio will run at the captains’ discretion, depending on conditions at sea.

Ferries are also tied up on the Volos–Sporades, Kavala–Prinos (Thassos), Keramoti–Limenas (Thassos) and Alexandroupoli–Samothrace routes, where no services are running.

Anyone planning to travel today should check with the local port authorities, ferry operators or travel agents before heading to port.

Source: tovima.com