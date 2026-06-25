Greece Funds 10 Island Water Projects to Fight Drought

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Greece’s Ministry of Environment and Energy has approved funding for 10 water infrastructure projects across nine island municipalities, aiming to improve drinking water supplies and address growing drought challenges.

The program provides more than €15 million for targeted interventions designed to reduce water losses, modernize aging networks, expand access to water services and install new desalination facilities.

The decision was signed by Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou and forms part of a broader strategy for more sustainable water management across the country’s islands.

Projects planned across five island regions

The funded projects will be carried out in five different island regions of Greece, covering urgent infrastructure needs.

In the Cyclades, improvements will be made to existing water supply networks on Naxos, while a new modern water storage facility will be built on Amorgos.

In the Dodecanese, the plan includes desalination units on Astypalaia, repairs and expansion of water networks on Rhodes, and the installation of desalination facilities with supporting infrastructure on Leros.

The Sporades will see upgrades to the water network on Skopelos, along with additional works supporting desalination operations on Alonnisos.

In the Ionian Islands, Zakynthos will receive a new drinking water treatment facility, while in Crete, the water networks in the Viannos area will undergo a complete upgrade.

Part of wider national water strategy

The funding decision was presented as part of a wider policy for responsible management of Greece’s water resources, rather than an isolated initiative.

Papastavrou said the projects are connected to the country’s National Water Strategy, which has already entered public consultation, as well as planned legislation aimed at reorganizing and reducing fragmentation among water service providers.

The signing ceremony was attended by government and local officials, including Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias, South Aegean Regional Governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos, lawmakers and representatives from the benefiting island municipalities.

Source: tovima.com