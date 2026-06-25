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€85.6 Million Upgrade for Thessaly Railway Line Moves Forward

The project will modernize the 80.4-kilometre Palaiofarsalos–Kalambaka railway route with new electrification, signaling and safety systems to improve the performance of Greece’s rail network

English Edition 25.06.2026, 21:44
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€85.6 Million Upgrade for Thessaly Railway Line Moves Forward
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A major railway modernization project in Greece’s Thessaly region has been approved, with funding of €85.6 million allocated for the second phase of upgrades on the Palaiofarsalos–Kalabaka railway line.

The project, titled “Installation of Electrification, Signaling, Remote Control and ETCS Level 1 on the existing single railway line Palaiofarsalos–Kalabaka – Phase B,” has been included in Greece’s 2021–2027 Transport Sector Operational Program, with the state-owned company Hellenic Railways as the beneficiary.

The total public expenditure for the project amounts to €85,629,355.02, with €60,870,881.70 co-financed through the European Cohesion Fund.

Modern systems across 80.4 kilometers of railway

The works focus on completing the installation of modern railway systems along the existing single-track line connecting Palaiofarsalos and Kalabaka, covering a total length of 80.4 kilometers.

The upgrade includes the completion of electrification, signaling, remote management systems and the European Train Control System Level 1 (ETCS L1), a technology designed to support safer and more efficient railway operations.

Additional works include the completion of a passing track and platform in the area of Sofades, as well as small-scale renovation and repair works on existing railway station buildings.

Source: tovima.com

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