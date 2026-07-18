SYRIZA: Rena Dourou Elected Parliamentary Group Leader

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Rena Dourou is now the new president of SYRIZA’s Parliamentary Group, following a vote held Saturday morning at Parliament during one of the most difficult periods of her political career.

The election took place within the Parliamentary Group, where she was the sole candidate after Pavlos Polakis withdrew his bid.

Lawmakers who took part in the vote for the new group leader included Nikos Pappas, Giannis Amanatidis, Theofilos Xanthopoulos, Christos Giannoulis, Giorgos Papailiou, Pavlos Polakis, Rena Dourou, and Elena Akrita.

Dourou was elected by a vote of 7 to 1.

What comes next for Rena Dourou

Taking on her new role, Dourou now faces an especially demanding situation, as the party has been significantly weakened by a wave of resignations among officials and lawmakers, while polling numbers remain low.

Can SYRIZA rebuild?

Dourou is expected to focus on the need to rebuild the party and restore unity within its ranks. Her priorities include strengthening collective decision making and moving past the internal disputes that have recently damaged the party’s image and cohesion.

The Central Committee meeting

Next up is a meeting of the Central Committee to elect a new secretary, with Nikos Pappas widely seen as the frontrunner for the role. Pappas has argued that, ahead of the next parliamentary elections, the party needs a model of collective leadership that ensures better coordination of both political strategy and organizational preparation.

As part of that effort, particular emphasis is being placed on boosting SYRIZA’s outward facing presence, promoting its platform, and shaping a unified political strategy nationwide.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Pavlos Polakis is expected to take charge of the party’s new election campaign unit, contributing to preparations ahead of the vote.

Dourou’s election marks a new chapter for SYRIZA. Whether the new leadership succeeds will depend on its ability to restore internal cohesion, rebuild public trust, and put forward a convincing political platform.

The coming period is seen as critical, since the decisions made now will largely shape the party’s trajectory and role within Greece’s political landscape.

Immediately after her election, Dourou made the following statement:

“In an especially difficult time for SYRIZA, for its members and for those who have fought for it, the words of Greece’s great Cretan writer feel more relevant than ever: love responsibility. I love responsibility. We love responsibility. We are taking on a responsibility that matters more to society than the difficulties we have faced and continue to face, which we are meeting with seriousness, above all with solidarity, unity, and hard work.

We are beginning the restructuring of the Parliamentary Group so we can move quickly toward the renewal of SYRIZA, Progressive Alliance. No one is dispensable in the fight ahead for the only party of renewal and radical left politics in our country today. A guarantor of democracy. A guarantor that we will meet the needs of Greek society.

Thank you very much.”

Source: tovima.com