 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(8) "Politics"
    [1]=>
    string(13) "National News"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(28) "Law Gov & Politics: Politics"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

SYRIZA: Rena Dourou Elected Parliamentary Group Leader

Dourou ran unopposed after Pavlos Polakis withdrew his candidacy for SYRIZA's top parliamentary post

English Edition 18.07.2026, 21:15
Σχολιάστε
SYRIZA: Rena Dourou Elected Parliamentary Group Leader
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Rena Dourou is now the new president of SYRIZA’s Parliamentary Group, following a vote held Saturday morning at Parliament during one of the most difficult periods of her political career.

The election took place within the Parliamentary Group, where she was the sole candidate after Pavlos Polakis withdrew his bid.

Lawmakers who took part in the vote for the new group leader included Nikos Pappas, Giannis Amanatidis, Theofilos Xanthopoulos, Christos Giannoulis, Giorgos Papailiou, Pavlos Polakis, Rena Dourou, and Elena Akrita.

Dourou was elected by a vote of 7 to 1.

What comes next for Rena Dourou

Taking on her new role, Dourou now faces an especially demanding situation, as the party has been significantly weakened by a wave of resignations among officials and lawmakers, while polling numbers remain low.

Can SYRIZA rebuild?

Dourou is expected to focus on the need to rebuild the party and restore unity within its ranks. Her priorities include strengthening collective decision making and moving past the internal disputes that have recently damaged the party’s image and cohesion.

The Central Committee meeting

Next up is a meeting of the Central Committee to elect a new secretary, with Nikos Pappas widely seen as the frontrunner for the role. Pappas has argued that, ahead of the next parliamentary elections, the party needs a model of collective leadership that ensures better coordination of both political strategy and organizational preparation.

As part of that effort, particular emphasis is being placed on boosting SYRIZA’s outward facing presence, promoting its platform, and shaping a unified political strategy nationwide.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Pavlos Polakis is expected to take charge of the party’s new election campaign unit, contributing to preparations ahead of the vote.

Dourou’s election marks a new chapter for SYRIZA. Whether the new leadership succeeds will depend on its ability to restore internal cohesion, rebuild public trust, and put forward a convincing political platform.

The coming period is seen as critical, since the decisions made now will largely shape the party’s trajectory and role within Greece’s political landscape.

Immediately after her election, Dourou made the following statement:

“In an especially difficult time for SYRIZA, for its members and for those who have fought for it, the words of Greece’s great Cretan writer feel more relevant than ever: love responsibility. I love responsibility. We love responsibility. We are taking on a responsibility that matters more to society than the difficulties we have faced and continue to face, which we are meeting with seriousness, above all with solidarity, unity, and hard work.

We are beginning the restructuring of the Parliamentary Group so we can move quickly toward the renewal of SYRIZA, Progressive Alliance. No one is dispensable in the fight ahead for the only party of renewal and radical left politics in our country today. A guarantor of democracy. A guarantor that we will meet the needs of Greek society.

Thank you very much.”

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Λευκός Οίκος: Κορυφαίος αξιωματούχος του Υπ. Οικονομικών απομακρύνθηκε λόγω διαφωνιών περί χειραγώγησης φορολογικών ελέγχων
World

Παραιτείται στέλεχος του υπουργείου Οικονομικών μετά από σύγκρουση με Λευκό Οίκο
Ιαπωνία: Η παγκόσμια ζήτηση αναδιαμορφώνει την αγορά μεταχειρισμένων ειδών μόδας
World

Νέα δεδομένα για την αγορά μεταχειρισμένων ειδών μόδας στην Ιαπωνία
Τραμπ: Θα πουλήσει ταχύτερη πρόσβαση στις αναρτήσεις του στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
World

Ο Τραμπ...πουλάει ταχύτερη πρόσβαση των αναρτήσεων του σε traders
Meta: Σχεδιάζει πρόσληψη κορυφαίου στελέχους της Amazon Computing καθώς ζυγίζει ώθηση στο cloud
Επικαιρότητα

Ο Ζάκερμπεργκ «κλέβει» στέλεχος της Amazon
ΗΠΑ: Πώς το Μουντιάλ βελτίωσε την εικόνα της παγκοσμίως – Ο ρόλος της πολιτιστικής ηγεμονίας
World

Πώς οι ΗΠΑ ενίσχυσαν την ήπια ισχύ τους με το Μουντιάλ
Καύσωνας: Οι Ευρωπαίοι επιλέγουν κινεζικά κλιματιστικά – Το «made in China» γυρίζει σελίδα
World

Στον… καύσωνα ποντάρουν οι Κινέζοι κατασκευαστές κλιματιστικών

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Χρηματιστήριο Άνθρακα: Η Κομισιόν δίνει περισσότερο χρόνο και χρήμα στη βιομηχανία για την πράσινη μετάβαση
Green

Η Ευρώπη χαλαρώνει τον κλοιό του άνθρακα για τη βιομηχανία

Η ΕΕ δίνει περισσότερο χρόνο προσαρμογής στις επιχειρήσεις, κινητοποιεί 100 δισ. ευρώ για την απανθρακοποίησή τους - Στόχος η εξοικονόμηση 260 δισ. ευρώ ετησίως από εισαγωγές ορυκτών καυσίμων - Ο ρόλος της Ελλάδας

Μάχη Τράτσα
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Στα πράσινα η πλειονότητα – Ανεβαίνουν τα μπλε και έρχονται τα νέα γαλάζια
Ηλεκτρισμός

Ρεύμα: Τα μπλε τιμολόγια κερδίζουν έδαφος – Έρχονται τα γαλάζια

Το μερίδιο που έχουν τα μπλε τιμολόγια ρεύματος έχει αυξηθεί από περίπου 23% στις αρχές του 2025 σε σχεδόν 31% σήμερα

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Αθλητικά: Μεγάλη η αγορά του 1 δισ., λιγότεροι οι παίκτες στην Ελλάδα
Business

Αθλητικά είδη: Οι μεγάλοι παίκτες ξαναμοιράζουν την πίτα του 1 δισ.

Από τους πολλούς παίκτες στα αθλητικά, η ελληνική αγορά μετρά πλέον τρεις μεγάλους: JD|Cosmos, Zakcret και Intersport

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αναψυκτικά: Ψηλά στη ζήτηση η «ψυχροπολεμική» κόλα – Πού επενδύουν οι αντίζηλοι της Coca Cola
World

Γιατί η κομμουνιστική κόλα σημειώνει ακόμα επιτυχία

Εταιρείες και επιχειρηματίες από την Αργεντινή και τον Καναδά ως τη Νιγηρία ποντάρουν σε εναλλακτικά συστατικά

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Καύσιμα: Μικρό ψαλίδι στις αυξήσεις του αργού από τις μειώσεις των διυλιστηρίων
Πετρέλαιο

Ατμός... οι εκπτώσεις στα καύσιμα - Η άνιση μάχη με το Platts

Τα διυλιστήρια ρίχνουν τις τιμές χονδρικής στα καύσιμα - Μεγαλύτερες οι αυξήσεις του Platts ροκανίζουν τις μειώσεις σε βενζίνη και ντίζελ

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Κρουαζιέρα: Η δυναμική της Ελλάδας, η Σαντορίνη και τα νέα τέλη
Τουρισμός

Τι χρειάζεται η ελληνική κρουζιέρα - Τα νέα τέλη και η Σαντορίνη

Η φετινή θετική πορεία για την κρουζιέρα, η ενισχυμένη θέση της Μεσογείου, οι επιπτώσεις από τις αλλαγές στη Σαντορίνη και η ανάγκη σύνδεσης των νέων τελών με επενδύσεις στα λιμάνια

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Οι 10 εταιρείες με τα μεγαλύτερα ταμειακά διαθέσιμα στον κόσμο [γράφημα]
World

Οι 10 εταιρείες με το μεγαλύτερο ταμείο... στον κόσμο [γράφημα]

Τα ταμειακά διαθέσιμα δεν αποτελούν απλώς ένδειξη οικονομικής ισχύος, αλλά προσφέρουν στρατηγική ευελιξία

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Ελληνική οικονομία: Πόσο επηρεάζεται από τη νέα κλιμάκωση στο Ορμούζ
Economy

Πόσο επηρεάζει το Ορμούζ την ελληνική οικονομία [πίνακες]

Το ΙΟΒΕ καταγράφει ήδη σημαντικές μεταβολές στις ελληνικές εισαγωγές ενέργειας και προειδοποιεί ότι μια περαιτέρω κλιμάκωση θα μπορούσε να έχει πολύ σοβαρότερες επιπτώσεις στην ελληνική οικονομία

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
SYRIZA: Rena Dourou Elected Parliamentary Group Leader
English Edition

SYRIZA: Rena Dourou Elected Parliamentary Group Leader

Dourou ran unopposed after Pavlos Polakis withdrew his candidacy for SYRIZA's top parliamentary post

Brazil courts confront AI prompt injection attempts by lawyers
English Edition

Brazil courts confront AI prompt injection attempts by lawyers

Hidden text in legal filings was designed to trick court AI systems into rubber-stamping cases, exposing a new digital fraud risk

Macron, Merz Push to Revive Franco-German Defense Ties
English Edition

Macron, Merz Push to Revive Franco-German Defense Ties

France and Germany deepen military cooperation, with Berlin joining a French nuclear exercise for the first time as they move past the failed FCAS jet program

Greece Extends Deadlines for Home Energy Upgrade Schemes
English Edition

Greece Extends Deadlines for Home Energy Upgrade Schemes

Eligible beneficiaries of several government-backed home renovation and energy efficiency programs will now have until November 30, 2026, to complete approved projects under revised funding arrangements.

EU Report Sees Limited Progress on Rule of Law in Greece
English Edition

EU Report Sees Limited Progress on Rule of Law in Greece

At the same time, the Commission acknowledged incremental reform in Greece, while continuing to pressure on Rule of Law foundations such as media freedom and transparency

Greek Holiday Home Prices Surge as Demand Stays Strong
English Edition

Greek Holiday Home Prices Surge as Demand Stays Strong

Mykonos, Paros and Halkidiki rank among Greece's most expensive second-home markets, as strong international demand continues to drive interest in premium coastal properties despite limited supply

Another 251 ‘Untouched Beaches’ in Greece Under Enhanced Protection
English Edition

Another 251 ‘Untouched Beaches’ in Greece Under Enhanced Protection

Protected Natura 2000 coastal areas will be free of commercial concessions, motor vehicles, sunbeds and organized events, while the MyCoast app enables citizens to report violations

Latest News
Λευκός Οίκος: Κορυφαίος αξιωματούχος του Υπ. Οικονομικών απομακρύνθηκε λόγω διαφωνιών περί χειραγώγησης φορολογικών ελέγχων
World

Παραιτείται στέλεχος του υπουργείου Οικονομικών μετά από σύγκρουση με Λευκό Οίκο

Ο Κένεθ Κις προειδοποίησε ότι ο Λευκός Οίκος κινδυνεύει να παραβιάσουν νόμο που περιορίζει το ποιος μπορεί να επηρεάσει την επιβολή της φορολογίας

Ιαπωνία: Η παγκόσμια ζήτηση αναδιαμορφώνει την αγορά μεταχειρισμένων ειδών μόδας
World

Νέα δεδομένα για την αγορά μεταχειρισμένων ειδών μόδας στην Ιαπωνία

Η αύξηση των τουριστών που αναζητούν ευκαιρίες, καθώς και των μεταπωλητών έχει φέρει τη βιομηχανία μεταχειρισμένων ρούχων στην Ιαπωνία αντιμέτωπη με μια κρίση.

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Τραμπ: Θα πουλήσει ταχύτερη πρόσβαση στις αναρτήσεις του στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
World

Ο Τραμπ...πουλάει ταχύτερη πρόσβαση των αναρτήσεων του σε traders

Νέα υπηρεσία της Trump Media & Technology Group θα επιτρέπει στους traders και τους επενδυτές να πληρώνουν για την υπηρεσία -σε πραγματικό χρόνο- των αναρτήσεων του Τραμπ στο Truth Social

Meta: Σχεδιάζει πρόσληψη κορυφαίου στελέχους της Amazon Computing καθώς ζυγίζει ώθηση στο cloud
Επικαιρότητα

Ο Ζάκερμπεργκ «κλέβει» στέλεχος της Amazon

Οι φιλοδοξίες του γίγαντα των μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης Meta στην ανάπτυξη κέντρων δεδομένων και υπολογιστικών πόρων αυξάνονται

ΗΠΑ: Πώς το Μουντιάλ βελτίωσε την εικόνα της παγκοσμίως – Ο ρόλος της πολιτιστικής ηγεμονίας
World

Πώς οι ΗΠΑ ενίσχυσαν την ήπια ισχύ τους με το Μουντιάλ

Με το Μουντιάλ του 2026 αποδείχθηκε οι ΗΠΑ ενίσχυσαν την ήπια ισχύ τους - Η θετική επιρροή στους ταξιδιώτες και οι κερδοφόρες προβλέψεις της FIFA

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Καύσωνας: Οι Ευρωπαίοι επιλέγουν κινεζικά κλιματιστικά – Το «made in China» γυρίζει σελίδα
World

Στον… καύσωνα ποντάρουν οι Κινέζοι κατασκευαστές κλιματιστικών

Καθώς ο καύσωνας εντείνεται, όλο και περισσότεροι Ευρωπαίοι στρέφονται στα κλιματιστικά, και οι κινεζικές μάρκες είναι εδώ για να καλύψουν τη ζήτηση

Barclays: Τι κρύβεται πίσω από την πτώση σε χρυσό, Bitcoin και Big Tech
Commodities

Τι κρύβεται πίσω από την πτώση σε χρυσό, Bitcoin και Big Tech

Οι πρόσφατες διορθώσεις δεν σηματοδοτούν το τέλος του ανοδικού κύκλου στις αγορές

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Βέλγιο: Απαγορεύει τις εισαγωγές από οικισμούς Ισραηλινών εποίκων
Κόσμος

Βέλγιο: Απαγορεύει τις εισαγωγές από οικισμούς Ισραηλινών εποίκων

Το Βέλγιο ακολουθεί το παράδειγμα και άλλων χωρών που έχουν μονομερώς απαγορεύσει τις εισαγωγές από οικισμούς Ισραηλινών εποίκων στα κατεχόμενα παλαιστινιακά εδάφη. Είχε προηγουμένως κατηγορήσει την Κομισιόν ότι κωλυσιεργεί.

Ινφαντίνο: Απίθανες οι κυρώσεις από τη ΔΟΕ για το σκάνδαλο με τον Μπάλογκουν
Κόσμος

Ινφαντίνο: Απίθανες οι κυρώσεις από τη ΔΟΕ για το σκάνδαλο με τον Μπάλογκουν

Η Διεθνής Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή φέρεται απρόθυμη να συγκρουστεί με τη FIFA για τον Ινφαντίνο

SYRIZA: Rena Dourou Elected Parliamentary Group Leader
English Edition

SYRIZA: Rena Dourou Elected Parliamentary Group Leader

Dourou ran unopposed after Pavlos Polakis withdrew his candidacy for SYRIZA's top parliamentary post

Ιορδανία: Δύο νεκροί νεκροί στρατιώτες των ΗΠΑ από πλήγμα του Ιράν σε βάση – Ένας αγνοείται
Κόσμος

Ιορδανία: Δύο νεκροί νεκροί στρατιώτες των ΗΠΑ από πλήγμα του Ιράν σε βάση – Ένας αγνοείται

Οι ΗΠΑ ανακοίνωσαν ότι δύο Αμερικανοί στρατιώτες έχασαν τη ζωή του έπειτα από πλήγμα των δυνάμεων του Ιράν σε στρατιωτική βάση στην Ιορδανία. Ένας ακόμη αγνοείται, τέσσερις τραυματίστηκαν.

Abbot: Ερευνά δυο περιστατικά κυβερνοασφάλειας
World

Δύο περιστατικά κυβερνοασφάλειας ερευνά η Abbot

Η Abbot δεν είναι η μοναδική - Πληθαίνουν τα περιστατικά επιθέσεων σε εταιρειες του τομέα υγείας

Trump Stirs China Tensions With Claims That It Meddled in U.S. Elections
English Edition

Trump Stirs China Tensions With Claims That It Meddled in U.S. Elections

Allegations about 2020 vote threaten to erode an uneasy detente between the two superpowers

Πώς ο τουρισμός «φουντώνει» την ακρίβεια
Economy

Πώς ο τουρισμός «φουντώνει» την ακρίβεια

Ο τουρισμός συμβάλλει στην ελληνική οικονομία, αλλά αποτελεί και δομικό παράγοντα των πληθωριστικών πιέσεων. Έρευνα της ΤτΕ εξηγεί πώς οι ταξιδιωτικές υπηρεσίες «φουσκώνουν» τον εναρμονισμένο ΔτΚ.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Βρετανία: Οι κινεζικές αυτοκινητοβιομηχανίες κατακτούν την αγγλική αγορά
World

«Εισβολή» κινεζικών αυτοκινήτων στη Βρετανία

Οι πωλήσεις οχημάτων κινεζικής κατασκευής σημειώνουν ραγδαία άνοδο στη Μεγάλη Βρετανία

Brazil courts confront AI prompt injection attempts by lawyers
English Edition

Brazil courts confront AI prompt injection attempts by lawyers

Hidden text in legal filings was designed to trick court AI systems into rubber-stamping cases, exposing a new digital fraud risk

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies