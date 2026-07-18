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Greece Extends Deadlines for Home Energy Upgrade Schemes

Eligible beneficiaries of several government-backed home renovation and energy efficiency programs will now have until November 30, 2026, to complete approved projects under revised funding arrangements.

English Edition 18.07.2026, 11:35
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Greece Extends Deadlines for Home Energy Upgrade Schemes
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The Greek government has extended the completion deadline for several home energy efficiency and renovation programs, allowing eligible beneficiaries to finish approved projects until November 30, 2026.

According to a joint announcement by the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, additional funding has been secured to support approved energy-saving interventions beyond the implementation deadlines of the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The extension applies to beneficiaries of the “Exoikonomo 2021,” “Exoikonomo 2023,” “Exoikonomo 2025,” and “Exoikonomo – Renovate for Young People” programs, provided they fall within specific eligibility categories.

Who Qualifies for the Extension?

The new deadline covers projects that have already been formally approved and where advance payments have been transferred to contractors or suppliers through the official program system.

It also applies to applications currently undergoing succession procedures.

For the “Exoikonomo – Renovate for Young People” scheme, the extension additionally includes approved applications deemed eligible by July 17, with all qualifying projects sharing the same completion deadline of November 30, 2026.

Recovery Fund’s Contribution

The Ministry of Environment and Energy said the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility has been the primary source of funding for what it described as the country’s largest-ever package of residential energy efficiency programs.

According to the ministry, more than 100,000 beneficiaries have upgraded the energy performance of their homes through the Exoikonomo programs, while over 93,000 households have received support under a separate initiative promoting the replacement of heating systems and water heaters.

Combined funding for the programs has exceeded €1.4 billion.

Government Reaffirms Support

The government said the initiatives have helped reduce household energy costs, improve the quality of the country’s housing stock and strengthen national energy resilience.

The two ministries reaffirmed their commitment to supporting households by enabling more homeowners to renovate their properties, making them more energy-efficient, cost-effective and better equipped to meet future energy challenges.

Source: tovima.com

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