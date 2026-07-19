Mitsotakis Highlights Infrastructure, Pension Reforms and Debt Relief Measures

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented his customary Sunday review on 19 July through his personal social media accounts, outlining key government initiatives ranging from transport infrastructure to pension reforms and debt settlement measures.

Among the issues highlighted were major road projects, with particular emphasis on the Skaramangas triple interchange. Mitsotakis described the project as a crucial addition to an incomplete network of regional highways and grade-separated junctions in Western Attica. Expected to be completed within 36 months, the interchange is set to significantly ease traffic across the wider Athens metropolitan area while strengthening the role of the Port of Piraeus and the broader Aspropyrgos region.

Beyond the capital, the prime minister also referred to the recent completion and delivery of the Rovies–Ilia road section in northern Evia, a project funded through the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Mitsotakis also addressed provisions included in the Labour Ministry’s draft legislation on occupational insurance, arguing that they will improve retirement prospects for employees and enhance business competitiveness, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. He noted that Greece currently has 27 Occupational Insurance Funds serving nearly 55,000 insured members, with assets accounting for less than 1% of GDP, compared with almost 50% in OECD countries with more mature occupational pension systems.

The proposed framework introduces Open Occupational Insurance Funds, aimed at expanding access for smaller businesses and self-employed professionals. Contributions will be fully deductible from taxable income, while full portability of pension rights will ensure that changes in employment or professional status do not result in the loss of accumulated benefits.

The prime minister also reiterated the activation of a 72-installment repayment scheme for tax and e-EFKA debts. He said the measure allows the repayment of public-sector obligations incurred up to 31 December 2023, while expanding the out-of-court settlement mechanism to include debts starting from 5,000 euros.

According to Mitsotakis, ongoing improvements to the debt protection framework have resulted in 64,406 successful arrangements covering initial debts of 19.67 billion euros, including 1,800 new settlements in June alone.

Source: tovima.com