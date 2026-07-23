EU Fuel Prices Well Over 2025 Levels Despite Monthly Drop

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Fuel prices across the European Union remained significantly higher than a year earlier in June, despite easing from the previous month, according to data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

Prices for fuels and lubricants used in personal transport rose 13.7% year-on-year across the bloc in June, slowing from annual increases of 20.8% in April and 20.7% in May.

The increase was recorded across all EU member states, with Greece following the broader European trend despite a month-on-month decline in retail fuel prices.

Bulgaria posted the sharpest annual increase at 26.0%, followed by Lithuania (23.5%), Romania (23.1%), Finland (22.0%) and Luxembourg (20.7%).

The smallest increases were recorded in Hungary (2.3%) and Poland (5.8%), while annual price growth in the remaining member states ranged from 7.9% in Spain to 18.6% in Cyprus.

Eurostat’s figures showed diesel prices across the EU fell 6.4% in June from the previous month, while petrol prices declined 4.2%.

The year-on-year rise in fuel prices has been driven largely by higher energy costs linked to tensions in the Middle East, although the pace of inflation moderated compared with earlier in the year.

Source: tovima.com