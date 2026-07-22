Greek Shipping Wins US Coast Guard Quality Recognition

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek shipping has received renewed recognition from the United States Coast Guard, with Greece accepted once again into the “QUALSHIP 21” initiative for the 2026-2027 period.

The decision recognizes Greece as a high-quality flag state and follows the strong performance of Greek-flagged vessels during Port State Control inspections carried out by US authorities over the past three years.

The renewal was communicated to Greece’s Maritime Safety Directorate by the relevant office of the US Coast Guard, according to the Greek Ministry of Maritime and Insular Policy.

Low detention rate highlights performance

A key factor behind the recognition was the low detention rate recorded for Greek-flagged vessels inspected at US ports. During the review period, fewer than 1% of inspected Greek-flagged ships were detained, meeting a key requirement for participation in the initiative.

The QUALSHIP 21 program, launched in 2001, was created to evaluate the quality of foreign-flagged vessels visiting US ports and provide incentives to maritime administrations, ships and shipping companies that demonstrate strong commitments to safety and security standards.

The initiative aims to reduce the presence of ships operating with lower safety standards while promoting higher-quality shipping practices.

Benefits for eligible Greek-flagged vessels

Greek-flagged ships that meet the US Coast Guard’s criteria and receive the Q21 designation will be eligible for benefits when calling at US ports.

These advantages include fewer Port State Control inspections for cargo vessels, reduced inspection scope for tankers, and the provision of quality certificates, among other incentives.

The recognition reflects the continued efforts of both Greece’s maritime administration and the shipping industry to preserve the high standards of Greek ocean-going shipping and the reputation of the Greek flag internationally.

Source: tovima.com