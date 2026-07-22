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Heatwave Halts Deliveries in Athens During Peak Hours

Emergency workplace measures have suspended outdoor delivery services and other manual jobs in Attica as Greece faces extreme temperatures reaching above 40°C.

English Edition 22.07.2026, 13:23
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Heatwave Halts Deliveries in Athens During Peak Hours
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Food deliveries using motorcycles and other outdoor transport methods were suspended in Attica on Tuesday, July 22, as Greece introduced emergency measures to protect workers during a severe heatwave.

The temporary halt applies from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and affects delivery workers operating outdoors, as well as employees involved in construction, worksites and other manual outdoor activities exposed to extreme heat.

The measures were introduced by the Ministry of Labor after weather forecasts warned of exceptionally high temperatures across several parts of Greece.

Temperatures expected to reach 43°C

According to an emergency bulletin issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, temperatures were expected to rise to 43°C in Thessaly, 42°C in Central Greece and the Peloponnese, and up to 41°C in the wider Athens region.

Based on the forecasts, the ministry ordered a mandatory suspension of outdoor manual work between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Attica, eastern Central Greece, Thessaly and eastern Peloponnese.

What the delivery restrictions mean

The suspension includes deliveries carried out by motorcycles, as well as the transport of goods using mopeds, scooters and similar vehicles.

Restaurants and other food businesses can continue accepting orders, but deliveries during the restricted hours must be carried out either through customer pick-up from the store or by vehicles equipped with air conditioning.

Which jobs are affected

The mandatory work stoppage also covers:

  • Construction projects and building sites.
  • Technical works.
  • Ship repair zones.
  • Other outdoor manual activities where workers are exposed to extreme temperatures.

Exceptions for essential services

The restrictions do not apply to critical services and infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, water supply, electricity services, air transport and handling services, as well as sea, road and rail transport.

However, these sectors must still implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect employees and adjust working hours where necessary.

Remote work and penalties

The ministry has called on businesses to allow remote work where possible for employees considered at higher risk from heat exposure.

Employers in areas affected by the emergency measures will also temporarily be allowed greater flexibility in changing working hours without having to pre-register every adjustment in Greece’s ERGANI labor information system.

Companies that fail to comply with the mandatory work suspension face penalties, with the Labor Inspectorate able to impose fines of €2,000 per employee for violations.

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