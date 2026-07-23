Greece Approves €4.2 Billion Defense Spending Plan

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece’s Government Council for National Security (KYSEA) has approved defense programs worth €4.2 billion, with a focus on strengthening the country’s military capabilities and developing the “Achilles Shield” defense system.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Thursday, July 23, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens. The approved programs were presented by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

Focus on new threats and drone protection

The approved defense projects are designed to enhance the protection of Greece’s Armed Forces against modern threats, including unmanned aircraft systems.

According to government sources, the planning takes into account lessons learned from recent armed conflicts and aims to improve Greece’s ability to respond to emerging security challenges.

A key issue in the development of the “Achilles Shield” program has been the involvement of Greece’s domestic defense industry. Previous discussions between Greece and Israel focused on the level of Greek participation, with Athens seeking at least 25% domestic involvement to ensure that a significant part of production and technical expertise remains in the country.

Regional and international security discussions

During the KYSEA meeting, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis briefed officials on recent international developments, with particular focus on the situation in Iran and wider tensions in the Middle East.

The council also approved the National Strategy for the Resilience of Critical Entities for the 2026–2030 period.

The strategy aims to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure and essential services against modern threats and potential crises.

Migration also on KYSEA agenda

Migration policy was also discussed during the meeting, with Migration and Asylum Minister Thanos Plevris presenting an update on the implementation of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum.

According to sources from the Prime Minister’s Office, migration flows have decreased significantly, while the number of returns has increased.