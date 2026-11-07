 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(18) "Academic Interests"
    [1]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(19) "Space and Astronomy"
    [1]=>
    string(13) "National News"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "positive"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(7) "Science"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

Academy Of Athens Hosts NASA Science Leaders For Voyager At 49

On November 18, Voyager 1 will be one light-day from Earth. Days earlier, the Academy of Athens hosts the missions’ key figures, also online

English Edition 07.11.2026, 14:46
Σχολιάστε
Academy Of Athens Hosts NASA Science Leaders For Voyager At 49
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

A signal from Earth currently takes 23 hours and 50 minutes to reach Voyager 1. On November 18, 2026, at 12:16:07 Greek time, that travel time will reach exactly 24 hours for the first time. The spacecraft will then be about 26 billion kilometers away, a distance light covers in one day. This milestone gives its name to the conference “Voyager: One Light Day,” organized by the Academy of Athens on Tuesday, November 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the Ceremony Hall of its main building (28 Panepistimiou Street).

NASA’s two Voyager spacecraft were launched in 1977 and have been traveling for 49 years. In the late 1970s and the 1980s, they flew past the gas giants of the solar system. They then continued toward its outer edges, and since 2012 (Voyager 1) and 2018 (Voyager 2), they have been traveling through interstellar space. No other mission has reached that far, and according to the Academy, none is expected to for at least the next three decades. Voyager 1 is moving at about 17 kilometers per second and is nearly 172 astronomical units from the Sun.

In 2027, the missions will mark half a century, the same year the Academy of Athens celebrates its 100th anniversary. The connection is not only symbolic. Greece takes part in the Voyager program through the Academy’s Space Research and Technology Center (KEDET).

The Speakers

The speakers include figures who have shaped American space science in recent decades.

Nicola Fox: Head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, she will present the agency’s perspective on Voyager, the Parker Solar Probe and the Interstellar Probe.

Thomas Zurbuchen: Her predecessor and the longest-serving head of the directorate (2016-2022), now a professor at ETH Zurich. The James Webb Space Telescope, the Perseverance rover and the DART mission were launched during his tenure.

Lennard Fisk: Former head of NASA’s Space Science and Applications, during the period when the Hubble telescope was built and launched. He will speak about Voyager as “a testament to persistence and chance.”

Ralph McNutt Jr.: Chief Space Scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and a member of two Voyager science teams. He will tell the story of the missions.

The Greek presence is strong.

Stamatios Krimigis: Academician and former president of the Academy, supervisor of KEDET, he will take the audience on a journey “from the Sun to the Galaxy” through the Parker Solar Probe, Cassini, NEAR, DART and Voyager missions.

He is the only scientist in the world who has built instruments that explored all eight planets of the solar system, as well as Pluto. In 1999, the International Astronomical Union named asteroid 8323 Krimigis after him.

Kostas Dialynas: Director of KEDET and a member of the team behind Voyager’s LECP instrument, he will summarize the science produced by the missions from 1977 to today.
Nikos Sergis: CEO of the Hellenic Space Center, he will speak about how Greek scientific excellence can become part of a national space strategy.
Athena Coustenis: Research director at CNRS at the Paris Observatory and chair of COSPAR’s Panel on Planetary Protection, she will present the European perspective on safe and sustainable space exploration.
The Pioneers’ “Code”
The conference will close with a screening of the 30-minute film “The Pioneers Code: Lessons Learned,” introduced by Zurbuchen. The film examines how a major space mission is conceived and managed. It will be followed by a roundtable with Fisk, Zurbuchen, McNutt and Krimigis, moderated by science journalist Nadia Drake.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Ελληνική οικονομία: Τα ερωτήματα για τις επενδύσεις και το ΑΕΠ του 2027
Economy

Τα ερωτήματα για τις επενδύσεις και το ΑΕΠ του 2027
Διαβάστε στο Βήμα της Κυριακής: «Κάν’ το όπως οι Δημοκρατικοί»
Επικαιρότητα

Διαβάστε στο Βήμα της Κυριακής: «Κάν’ το όπως οι Δημοκρατικοί»
Ανακύκλωση: Εντός Νοεμβρίου η πρόσκληση για έργα 325 εκατ. από το τέλος ταφής
Επικαιρότητα

Εντός Νοεμβρίου η πρόσκληση για έργα ανακύκλωσης 325 εκατ. ευρώ
Ευρώπη: Το κύμα απειλών για βόμβες δοκιμάζει τις αντοχές της αεροπορίας
World

Το κύμα απειλών για βόμβες δοκιμάζει τις αντοχές της ευρωπαϊκής αεροπορίας
Λαγκάρντ: Ο πληθωρισμός θα παραμείνει υψηλός το επόμενο διάστημα
World

Λαγκάρντ: Ο πληθωρισμός θα παραμείνει υψηλός το επόμενο διάστημα
ΗΠΑ: Η ρελάνς του πληθωρισμού διασπείρει τον φόβο
World

Η ρελάνς του πληθωρισμού διασπείρει τον φόβο στις επιχειρήσεις των ΗΠΑ

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Ακίνητα: Μια απόσταση 20 χλμ. με διαφορά 200.000 ευρώ [πίνακες]
Ακίνητα

Μια απόσταση 20 χλμ. με διαφορά 200.000 ευρώ [πίνακες]

Χάσμα χωρίζει τις τιμές στα ακίνητα από τα Δυτικά έως τα Νότια Προάστια

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Θανόπουλος: Η άνοδος του τζίρου, τα deals για τη ρευστότητα και οι προσδοκίες από το 2026
Business

Το delicatessen στα Βόρεια Προάστια που πάει κόντρα στο ρεύμα

Γιατί η Θανόπουλος περιμένει αύξηση τζίρου στην τρέχουσα χρήση και τι προβλέπεται για το μέρισμα - Ο αστερίσκος του ορκωτού

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Pizza Fan: Επιστρέφει την επόμενη εβδομάδα – Το στοίχημα του επενδυτή
Business

Πότε ανοίγει η Pizza Fan – Οι μνηστήρες και τι θέλει ο Αντάρας

Ο δικηγόρος της Pizza Fan, Μιχάλης Μαρκουλάκος μιλά στον ΟΤ για την επαναλειτουργία, τις δεσμεύσεις στους λογαριασμούς, τον φορολογικό έλεγχο και τους ενδιαφερόμενους επενδυτές

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Fitch: Οι κίνδυνοι πίσω από τη «βιτρίνα» της ελληνικής οικονομίας
Economy

Fitch: Οι κίνδυνοι πίσω από τη «βιτρίνα» της ελληνικής οικονομίας

Το υψηλό δημόσιο χρέος, το έλλειμμα στο ισοζύγιο τρεχουσών συναλλαγών και η ενεργειακή εξάρτηση παραμένουν αδύναμα σημεία, σύμφωνα με τη Fitch

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Συντάξεις: Μετά το 2030 η αύξηση των ορίων συνταξιοδότησης
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Μετά το 2030 η αύξηση των ορίων συνταξιοδότησης

«Παράθυρο» τεσσάρων ετών για την επανεξέταση των αλλαγών αφήνει η κυβέρνηση – Το θέμα άνοιξε η πρόσφατη έκθεση της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για το δημογραφικό πρόβλημα

Κώστας Παπαδής
Crypto: Οι 10 μεγαλύτερες ληστείες κρυπτονομισμάτων που έχουν γίνει ποτέ
World

Ποιες είναι οι μεγαλύτερες ληστείες crypto στην ιστορία

Τα 6,3 δισ. δολαρίων που έκλεψαν Βορειοκορεάτες χάκερς αποτελεί το πιο πρόσφατο μιας σειράς πληγμάτων σε ανταλλακτήρια crypto κατά την τελευταία δωδεκαετία

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Ορμούζ: 11 επιθέσεις και τρία πλοία βυθισμένα σε μία εβδομάδα – Κατά 65% μειωμένη η ναυτιλιακή κίνηση
Ναυτιλία

Ορμούζ: 11 επιθέσεις και τρία πλοία βυθισμένα σε μία εβδομάδα

Συνολικά 155 περιστατικά συνδεόμενα με τη σύγκρουση Ιράν–ΗΠΑ από την έναρξη των εχθροπραξιών – στους 82 οι νεκροί/τραυματίες ναυτικοί, στο «κόκκινο» η επικινδυνότητα στα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
GSI: Απόπλους για το γαλλικό σκάφος μετά τη NAVTEX
Ηλεκτρισμός

Απόπλους για το γαλλικό σκάφος, restart για τις έρευνες του GSI

Άμεσα ο απόπλους του ABEILLE MARENGO για τις έρευνες του GSI - Το τελευταίο «τσεκ» στα σόναρ - Τι έπεται μετά τη NAVTEX για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Academy Of Athens Hosts NASA Science Leaders For Voyager At 49
English Edition

Academy Of Athens Hosts NASA Science Leaders For Voyager At 49

On November 18, Voyager 1 will be one light-day from Earth. Days earlier, the Academy of Athens hosts the missions’ key figures, also online

Fitch Affirms Greece’s Credit Rating at BBB, Maintains Stable Outlook
English Edition

Fitch Affirms Greece’s Credit Rating at BBB, Maintains Stable Outlook

The ratings agency cites rapid debt reduction, strong fiscal performance and resilient economic growth, but flags persistent external imbalances and structural weaknesses

Greece Cuts Prices on 994 Supermarket Products
English Edition

Greece Cuts Prices on 994 Supermarket Products

The second phase of a government-backed initiative will run through November and December, with an average price reduction of 7.1%. The list covers branded goods, store brands and meat products

Greek Finance Ministry Proposes Fixed 3% Debt Repayment Rate
English Edition

Greek Finance Ministry Proposes Fixed 3% Debt Repayment Rate

Under amendments announced by Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, eligible borrowers would retain a 3% interest rate throughout their repayment plans, while loan servicers could face fines of up to 5 million euros for serious violations

Greece-Germany Power Link Advances With Feasibility Study
English Edition

Greece-Germany Power Link Advances With Feasibility Study

A preliminary study by Greece’s grid operator identifies potential benefits for both countries and the wider European electricity market. The project, estimated to cost up to €15 billion, has yet to reach a final investment decision

EU to Probe Supermarket Cyberattack Readiness after Fridge Attacks
English Edition

EU to Probe Supermarket Cyberattack Readiness after Fridge Attacks

Europe is facing an increase in the number of cyberattacks with several governments calling on citizens to be prepared

New Planning Bill Changes Building Permits and Road Recognition
English Edition

New Planning Bill Changes Building Permits and Road Recognition

The proposed changes address road access and building requirements for certain plots outside urban plans, alongside new powers to suspend construction work

Latest News
Ελληνική οικονομία: Τα ερωτήματα για τις επενδύσεις και το ΑΕΠ του 2027
Economy

Τα ερωτήματα για τις επενδύσεις και το ΑΕΠ του 2027

Η μείωση του Προγράμματος Δημοσίων Επενδύσεων κατά 5,7 δισ. ευρώ το 2027 και το τέλος του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης γεννούν ζητήματα για την προβλεπόμενη επενδυτική άνοδο

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Διαβάστε στο Βήμα της Κυριακής: «Κάν’ το όπως οι Δημοκρατικοί»
Επικαιρότητα

Διαβάστε στο Βήμα της Κυριακής: «Κάν’ το όπως οι Δημοκρατικοί»

Ακρίβεια και καθημερινότητα επιστρέφουν στην ατζέντα του Μαξίμου «Το πάθημα του Τραμπ είναι μια σοβαρή προειδοποίηση για εμάς»

Ανακύκλωση: Εντός Νοεμβρίου η πρόσκληση για έργα 325 εκατ. από το τέλος ταφής
Επικαιρότητα

Εντός Νοεμβρίου η πρόσκληση για έργα ανακύκλωσης 325 εκατ. ευρώ

Η χρηματοδότηση των έργων ανακύκλωσης προβλέπεται να πραγματοποιηθεί από πόρους της νέας προγραμματικής περιόδου του ΕΣΠΑ 2028 - 2035

Ευρώπη: Το κύμα απειλών για βόμβες δοκιμάζει τις αντοχές της αεροπορίας
World

Το κύμα απειλών για βόμβες δοκιμάζει τις αντοχές της ευρωπαϊκής αεροπορίας

Κάθε εκτροπή πτήσης προκαλεί αλυσιδωτές επιπτώσεις στα προγράμματα των αεροσκαφών, στα ωράρια των πληρωμάτων και στις ανταποκρίσεις των επιβατών, επιβαρύνοντας περαιτέρω το αεροπορικό δίκτυο

Λαγκάρντ: Ο πληθωρισμός θα παραμείνει υψηλός το επόμενο διάστημα
World

Λαγκάρντ: Ο πληθωρισμός θα παραμείνει υψηλός το επόμενο διάστημα

Η Κριστίν Λαγκάρντ επιμένει ότι για την ώρα δεν υπάρχουν ενδείξεις δευτερογενών επιπτώσεων

ΗΠΑ: Η ρελάνς του πληθωρισμού διασπείρει τον φόβο
World

Η ρελάνς του πληθωρισμού διασπείρει τον φόβο στις επιχειρήσεις των ΗΠΑ

Καθώς οι αμερικανικές επιχειρήσεις αποτιμούν το κόστος της κρίσης, οι λέξεις «πληθωρισμός» ή «πληθωριστικός» ακούγονται όλο και περισσότερο στις τηλεδιασκέψεις των εταιρειών του S&P 500

Ο Κέβιν Γουόρς κερδίζει στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές — προς το παρόν
Reuters Breakingviews

Η δύσκολη θέση του Γουόρς στο νέο πολιτικό τοπίο των ΗΠΑ

Εάν οι πολιτικοί άνεμοι συνεχίσουν να πνέουν υπέρ των Δημοκρατικών, ο Γουόρς θα έχει ελάχιστες πιθανότητες να επαναδιοριστεί στη θέση του

Gabriel Rubin
Ιράν: Τάνκερ φλέγεται μετά από πρόσκρουση σε νάρκη
World

Τάνκερ φλέγεται στο Ορμούζ μετά από πρόσκρουση σε νάρκη

Το πλοίο έπλεε σε «απαγορευμένη θαλάσσια ζώνη (...) παρά τις επανειλημμένες προειδοποιήσεις που είχαν προηγηθεί», αναφέρει το Πολεμικό Ναυτικό του Ιράν

Μόσχα: Δεν έχουν θέση οι Ευρωπαίοι στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την Ουκρανία
Κόσμος

Δεν έχουν θέση οι Ευρωπαίοι στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την Ουκρανία λέει η Μόσχα

Έντονη αντίδραση της Ρωσίας στις στρατιωτικές ασκήσεις των αποκαλούμενων «Πολυεθνικών Δυνάμεων για την Ουκρανία»

Κυβερνοεπιθέσεις: Στόχος ο Ιταλός ΥΠΕΞ και η εταιρεία που κατασκευάζει τη σήραγγα του Μπρένερ
World

Στόχος κυβερνοεπιθέσεων ο Ιταλός ΥΠΕΞ και η εταιρεία της σήραγγας του Μπρένερ

Η εταιρεία που κατασκευάζει τη σιδηροδρομική σύνδεση μεταξύ του Ίνσμπρουκ στην Αυστρία και της Φορτέτσα στην Ιταλία, επιβεβαίωσε ότι δέχθηκε κυβερνοεπίθεση

Ουέντα: Δεν είναι σαφές για πόσο θα διατηρηθεί ο πληθωρισμός στο στόχο
World

Ουέντα: Δεν είναι σαφές για πόσο θα διατηρηθεί ο πληθωρισμός στο στόχο

Ο πληθωρισμός στο 2% δεν έχει ακόμη εδραιωθεί πλήρως ως κοινωνική νόρμα υποστηρίζει ο Ουέντα

Gazprom: Ρεκόρ άντλησης φυσικού αερίου από τις υπόγειες αποθήκες της Ευρώπης
Φυσικό αέριο

Gazprom: Ρεκόρ άντλησης φυσικού αερίου από τις ευρωπαϊκές αποθήκες

Η ποσότητα φυσικού αερίου που αντλήθηκε από τις αποθήκες ήταν κατά 34%, ή σχεδόν κατά 100 εκατ. κυβικά μέτρα, υψηλότερη από το προηγούμενο ρεκόρ λέει η Gazprom

Μελόνι: Φιλορώσοι χάκερ πίσω από την κυβερνοεπίθεση εναντίον του υπουργού Εξωτερικών
World

Μελόνι: Φιλορώσοι χάκερ πίσω από την κυβερνοεπίθεση εναντίον του υπουργού Εξωτερικών

Οι αναρτήσεις «σκοτεινό διαδίκτυο» (dark web)

Εξωδικαστικός μηχανισμός: Επιτόκιο 3% και 120 δόσεις για τα παλαιά χρέη
Economy

Εξωδικαστικός μηχανισμός: Επιτόκιο 3% και 120 δόσεις για τα παλαιά χρέη

Διπλή ανάσα για τους οφειλέτες φέρνει ο εξωδικαστικός μηχανισμός

Επιτόκια: Οι «άμυνες» 7 μεγάλων ελληνικών εταιρείων απέναντι στον «βραχνά» του Euribor
Economy

Πώς θωρακίζονται οι εταιρείες από τον «βραχνά» του Euribor

Από το μαξιλάρι κερδοφορίας της Όμηρος και τα stress tests της Κορρές στις επαναδιαπραγματεύσεις της Coffee Island ενόψει των αποφάσεων της ΕΚΤ για τα επιτόκια

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Academy Of Athens Hosts NASA Science Leaders For Voyager At 49
English Edition

Academy Of Athens Hosts NASA Science Leaders For Voyager At 49

On November 18, Voyager 1 will be one light-day from Earth. Days earlier, the Academy of Athens hosts the missions’ key figures, also online

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies