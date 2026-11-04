Greece Cuts Prices on 994 Supermarket Products

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Greece’s Development Ministry has published a list of 994 supermarket products included in the second phase of a national initiative to reduce retail prices, with discounts averaging 7.1% during November and December 2026.

The average reduction is lower than the 9.5% recorded during the initiative’s first phase. Most of the price cuts in the new round will be below 10%, according to the ministry.

The list includes 628 branded products, with an average price reduction of 6.7%, and 307 private-label products, which will be discounted by an average of 8%. A further 59 meat products are included, with reductions averaging 7.3%.

The list remains open to additional participants and is expected to expand as the authorities continue discussions with suppliers and supermarket chains.

Which products are included?

The initiative focuses on everyday household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, household goods and personal care products such as shampoo and shower gel.

School supplies, which appeared in the previous round, have been removed. The new list is smaller than its predecessor, which covered approximately 1,760 product codes.

Participation is voluntary. Each business decides independently which products to include and how much to reduce their prices.

Retailers can also apply additional promotions on top of the reduced base prices, potentially offering shoppers further savings.

Products available online from November 4

Consumers will be able to find the participating products on the government’s price-comparison platform, PosoKanei.gov.gr, starting November 4, 2026. The platform is intended to help shoppers identify discounted items and check their prices.

The ministry has also published separate lists covering branded products, private-label goods and meat products.

Holiday price-cut initiative planned for December

A separate seasonal list is expected to take effect around December 15, focusing mainly on food products used to prepare Christmas meals.

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said the reductions on these items could be even greater than those in the current initiative.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday morning, Theodorikakos warned that households could face a difficult winter. While prices are being reduced on the approximately 1,000 products included in the initiative, he said, increases are highly likely for other goods.

“We are doing what we can,” he said, adding that greater pressure must be placed on the European Union to address the economic pressures facing societies across the bloc.

Source: tovima.com