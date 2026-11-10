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Inflation Rate Climbs to 5.7% in October in Greece

Energy costs drove the latest surge in consumer prices, with natural gas prices up 80% and diesel prices rising nearly 40% from a year earlier. Housing and transportation costs also rose sharply, according to Greece’s statistics agency

English Edition 10.11.2026, 21:17
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Inflation Rate Climbs to 5.7% in October in Greece
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Inflation in Greece accelerated to 5.7% in October, up from 5% in September and 3.8% in August, as surging energy prices pushed up once again household and transportation costs, according to figures released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Natural gas prices jumped 80% from a year earlier, while diesel rose 39.7%, heating oil 37.5% and gasoline 25%. Electricity prices were also 17.9% higher, adding to the pressure on household budgets. Consumer prices increased 0.7% from September to October, compared with a 0.1% monthly rise during the same period last year.

The figures point to a sustained acceleration in inflation over the past three months, with the annual rate rising from 3.8% in August to 5% in September before reaching 5.7% in October.

How Much Have Energy Prices Risen in Greece?

Energy prices recorded some of the largest annual increases in October 2026, according to ELSTAT:

  • Natural gas: Up 80%
  • Diesel: Up 39.7%
  • Heating oil: Up 37.5%
  • Gasoline: Up 25%
  • Electricity: Up 17.9%

Housing and Transport Costs Rise Sharply

Housing recorded one of the largest annual increases, with prices across the category climbing 15.1% compared with October 2025. The rise reflected higher residential rents, home maintenance and repair costs, household services and energy bills, including electricity, natural gas and heating oil.

Transportation costs rose 13.8% year over year, driven largely by higher fuel prices, vehicle maintenance expenses and airfares. Prices for new and used cars declined, partially offsetting those increases.

Restaurants and hotels also became more expensive, with prices rising 5.8% over the year. The increase covered restaurant meals, fast food and accommodations.

Other services registered more moderate increases. Education costs rose 2.9%, primarily reflecting higher private school tuition fees, while health care prices increased 1%. Insurance and financial services were 3.5% more expensive, with higher health and vehicle insurance premiums contributing to the rise.

Food Prices Rise, With Sharp Monthly Increase

Food and nonalcoholic beverage prices increased 2.1% compared with October 2025, although the changes varied considerably across individual products. Bread and other baked goods, beef, lamb, goat meat, fish, cheese, eggs and vegetables became more expensive. By contrast, consumers paid less for rice, pasta, whole milk, olive oil, fruit and fruit juices than they did a year earlier. Food prices rose more sharply on a monthly basis, increasing 2.3% between September and October. Breakfast cereals, meat, dairy products, fruit and vegetables accounted for much of the increase, while pork prices declined.

Clothing and footwear prices rose 3.8% annually and 1.4% from September.

Some Prices Decline Despite Broader Inflation

Not all categories recorded increases. Prices for audiovisual equipment, mobile phone services and telephone packages fell, contributing to a 2.2% annual decline in the broader information and communication category.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices declined 0.2%, largely because of lower retail alcohol prices.

Hotels and restaurants also registered a 0.3% monthly decline in October, mainly because of lower accommodation prices, although restaurant prices continued to rise.

The average consumer price index for the 12 months through October 2026 increased 3.9% compared with the preceding 12-month period. That was up from the 2.5% increase recorded in the previous comparable annual period.

Source: tovima.com

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